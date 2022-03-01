Gaming Investing News
Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital FormatSNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 ...

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

Click here to read: MicroCap Review Q1 2022 Issue

"We are pleased to be re-launching our MicroCap Review Magazine exclusively in digital format, after publishing it in print for 16 years," said Robert Kraft, CEO. "Dedicated to covering the microcap sector, the publication features in-depth coverage of a segment of the public company marketplace that is generally underserved by the larger business media The Q1 2022 issue of MicroCap Review, includes new content from our list of expert writers and opinion leaders, as well as profiles on public MicroCap companies, including:

MicroCap Review Q1 2022 Issue also features articles from leading thinkers and experts in the SMN-Cap space, including:

  • FEATURE: "Introducing…The MicroCap Review Index (MCRI™)"
  • FEATURE: "Investors Outlook for 2022 and Positioning Yourself for Success" featuring Paul Andreola, Kyle Cerminara and Kelvin Seetoh
  • "Finding MicroCap Compounders: A Fool's Errand or a Labor of Love" by Eugene Robin, CFA, Cove Street Capital
  • "Outlook for SPACs" by Louis Camhi, RLH Capital
  • "Southeast Asia's Digital Goldrush" by Drew Bernstein, Marcum BP
  • "Resource Markets Since Pandemic Outbreak" by Gavin Wendt
  • "Accounting Corner: ESG is Coming Down the Regulatory Pipeline" by Corey Fischer, Weinberg & Co.
  • "Oil & Gas Outlook for 2022" by Josh Young, Bison Interests
  • "Legal Corner: Vast Changes Coming to the Fundamental Structure of MicroCap Financing" by Jon Uretsky, Esq., PULLP
  • "Crypto in 2022: The Year of DeFi and Regulation" by Caitlin Cook, Onramp Invest
  • "MicroCap ETFs" by Michael Krause, AltaVista Research
  • "Financing Small Biotech Companies in 2022" by John Bonfiglio, PhD
  • "India's MicroCap Ecosystem" by Maneesh Nath
  • "Asia Corner: Hong Kong Stock Market Slumps Amid Regulatory and Market Pressures" by Leslie Richardson
  • "Technology Trends to Watch in 2022: Gen-Z Disruption, Consumer Data Privacy, ESG and Renewables" by Sean Peasgood
  • "Fund Manager Highlight: Joe Boskovich, Jr., Co-Founder and Partner at Old West Investment Management, LLC"
  • "Tackling the Five Frustrations of a Business Owner" by Jackie Kibler
  • "I'm a New Public Company, Now What" by Shelly Kraft and Michael Porter
  • "How to Raise Capital for Funds, From a VC" by Diane Woo
  • "Why Buy Australian Dual-Trading MicroCaps" by Richard Revelins
  • "Amended SEC Rule 15C2-11: Creating a More Transparent, Global OTC Markets" by Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets

The MicroCap Review Magazine is available to subscribers Free on SCRIBD, ISSUU, MicroCapReview.com and SNN.Network. To receive the next issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE

Follow us on Twitter: @StockNewsNow

Like us on Facebook: SNN Investor Network

Follow us on LinkedIn: SNN Network

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: SNN Network

Subscribe to Planet MicroCap Podcast: Planet MicroCap Podcast - iTunes

Would you like to advertise in the MicroCap Review? Send us an email: info@snnwire.com

About SNN Network

Founded in 1998, SNN Network is a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and pre-public microcap companies. In addition to its recently launched index and quarterly online magazine, SNN also broadcasts a microcap news podcast, the Planet MicroCap Podcast and hosts investor conferences.

Investors and those who wish to receive the next issue of MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE. Contact SNN at info@snnwire.com for advertising inquiries and questions about services, including the upcoming 2022 Planet MicroCap Showcase, May 3-5, 2022, in Las Vegas.

For more Information, Contact:

Robert Kraft, CEO
SNN Network
rkraft@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Stock News Now



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690783/SNN-Networks-MicroCap-Review-Magazine-for-Q1-2022-Now-Online

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group TSX:EAGR Gaming Investing
EAGR:CA
East Side Games

East Side Games Group


Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) today announced that Darcy Taylor will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Darcy Taylor, CEO of East Side Games Group, will discuss the Company's recent game launches and successful collaborations, including The Office: Somehow We Manage, Doctor Who, a new Star-Trek themed mobile game that is in development, as well as the acquisition of Funko Pop! from N3TWORK.

  Event: Q1 Investor Summit
  Date: March 8-9th, 2022
  Presentation: March 8th at 3:30pm ET
  Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LESPzG3vS8aRilgFjfZDMQ

 

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its studio, East Side Games Inc. (" ESG "), which the Company acquired in February 2021 has achieved revenue milestones previously set under aforementioned acquisition. As such, the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. will be paid contingent consideration of CAD$20 million .

Keep reading... Show less
Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim MacCallum as Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") of the Company.

Jim has more than 20 years of international financial and operational executive experience with multinational public companies and Big 4 accounting firms. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and financial reporting experience and has worked in Canada, the US and Europe.

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has acquired all of N3TWORK Inc. (" N3TWORK ")'s interest in and to the Funko Pop! Blitz mobile game, and all assets used and related to the free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android thereto.

Keep reading... Show less

Damage Media Group Announces Acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com

- Damage Media Group (DMG) announced the acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com a video gaming news website that covers the latest affairs from the console and indie industry. Starting from today, the website with all its associated accounts and assets will join the company's portfolio of websites.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016351-damage-media-group-announces-acquisition-of-gamerheadlines-com/

Keep reading... Show less

Unidice - A Digital Dice Revolutionizing the Market

Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse.

Keep reading... Show less

Real Luck Group appoints Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer

Key hire made as Luckbox focuses on scaling up player acquisition efforts

Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer.

Keep reading... Show less

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

Keep reading... Show less

BullPerks and GamesPad Support The Peaceful Resolution Of The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world.

Keep reading... Show less

Quixant, the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub, its enhanced customer support area

Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub . Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its product, service, and support offering.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×