Gaming Investing News
Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek Inc. has successively created popular games such as Catwalk Beauty, Truth Runner and Love Fantasy last year. The success of Hotties Up also represents a solid step taken by Smillage after starting game publishing business recently. Smillage aims to offer game developers with a closed-loop one-stop service. In the game publishing configuration stage, Smillage provides ...

- Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), has successively created popular games such as Catwalk Beauty, Truth Runner and Love Fantasy last year. The success of Hotties Up also represents a solid step taken by Smillage after starting game publishing business recently.

Smillage aims to offer game developers with a closed-loop one-stop service. In the game publishing configuration stage, Smillage provides game developers with accounts in iOS App Store and Google Play, and Facebook BM account for ads to address game testing problems. At first glance, this service may seem basic. As stability issues with these accounts in China , especially Facebook BM accounts, are a major concern for many Chinese game developers, this service has removed a hurdle for many to launch games outside of China from the beginning.

As part of the game development process, developers can use Smillage's creative library for inspiration in addition to their own ideas. Smillage will continue to expand this casual game library. Once a game idea has been selected, Smillage provides constructive comments on design, including graphic design and game scene development.

During the game testing stage, Smillage offers a series of instructional videos to guide game developers using its diversified game source library. Additionally, it provides video production services for prototypes and ideas for games. Smillage is constantly enhancing the prototype testing process. Semi-automated testing allows game developers to complete prototype testing within two hours in the current system. In two months, the fully automated testing platform will go online and further improve testing efficiency and save developers' time.

Based on the testing results, Smillage can guide the whole game production progress by leveraging data and product for real-time optimization. Game developers will be able to maximize the scale of their products after they complete stage three of large-scale growth by collaborating with Smillage's highly experienced ad promotion team, game production team, and data analysis team. Smillage's full-process publishing service model embodies four major advantages: creative library capability, localization capability, product optimization capability, and the centralized control of ROI growth.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.CooTek.com .

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: ir@CooTek.com

ICA Investor Relations ( Asia ) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: CooTek@icaasia.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smillage-provides-one-stop-game-publishing-service-for-chinese-game-developers-301457875.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

New Publisher Will Help Indie Developers Make Profitable Games on the Blockchain

- GM Frens, a publisher for indie Web3 games, announced today the launch of its publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. The goal of the company is to break down barriers to entry for those wanting to create games and make a living off their creations.

The boom of NFTs and blockchain technology has opened up a whole host of opportunities in the gaming world. However, many developers have a limited understanding of how Web3 technologies apply to games, or lack the tools and expertise to launch their games with an eye toward long-term success and profitability. Those are the issues that GM Frens aims to solve with its publishing services and developer accelerator program.

Keep reading... Show less

CryptoBoxers, the First Blockchain Boxing Video Game, Re-Enters the Ring with NFT Apparel

It was late 2019 when CryptoBoxers the very first boxing video game with an ecosystem in cryptocurrency, based on the blockchain, announced a projected entry date into the gaming market. Then Covid hit, and the world was propelled into an unexpected twelfth round. Cryptocurrency however, emerged from the pandemic, becoming a mainstream force, and CryptoBoxers followed the lead, rising before the referee's final ten second countdown. Game creator and CEO of Me N Mines Media, Andrew Gilliam has victoriously announced that CryptoBoxers is now entering the ring of fashion, with a new CryptoBoxers NFT apparel line, in anticipation of the game's pending release date with newly developed features.

Keep reading... Show less

Dunxin Financial Sets Up Computing Power Investment Fund and Plans of Intelligence Computing Power Centre based on Metaverse Platform

In Metaverse industry, artificial intelligence computing power infrastructure becomes important strategy deployment and key content of "New Infrastructure" under the new development paradigm . The investment in new computing power infrastructure meets the requirement s of global social economy development and transition. It plays important role in promoting the implement of artificial intelligence strategy, energizing of real economy transition, enhancing the society governance and promoting the cultivation of professionals in artificial intelligence and engineering technology industries.

During the process of business transition into Metaverse industry, DXF works carefully and make steady progress by consolidation of industry foundation and integration of industry and finance. We start from infrastructure and hardware and dedicate to create Metaverse ecology with independent R&D and innovation capabilities. We plan to press fast moving button for our business transition by setting up "Computing Power Investment Fund" with overseas and domestic well-known financial institutions and individual investors. The total investment is around RMB1 billion .

Keep reading... Show less

Wondr Gaming Appoints Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success. Ian joins Wondr Gaming from Enthusiast Gaming, having previously been with New York based global media agency, Initiative. Ian will join Wondr Gaming's media team headquartered in Los Angeles reporting to Chef Revenue Officer & Head of Sales, Rob Frohling .

Keep reading... Show less

Huobi Primelist to List LOVE, Backing DEESSE's Vision for 'Enjoy to Earn' Gameplay

Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its tenth Primelist event, offering its users exclusive access to the GameFi project Deesse and its token LOVE upon listing on Huobi Global. Deesse is a blockchain enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) that allows players to earn tokens and NFTs during gameplay. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by locking in assets (HT or USDT) and trading on the platform for tickets.

The draw of GameFi today is its 'Play to Earn' concept. Players can not only level up and battle in games, but can also sell their collected tokens, equipment, and other NFT assets on marketplaces to obtain a source of income. However, these games lack the emotional resonance that many users look for. To address the issue, Deesse encourages a 'Enjoy to Earn' model, through which in-game NFT tokens and equipment can be upgraded to enhance their rarity and become sources of new content for players in the virtual world. LOVE's listing reflects Huobi's confidence in DEESSE's team of developers and its future growth potential.

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games

East Side Games Group


Overview

In 2020, the mobile gaming market saw unprecedented growth with a 46 percent increase in gamers and a 46.5 percent market share of the entire US$158 billion global gaming industry. As the proliferation of accessible and engaging mobile games continues, it’s clear this industry should see significant growth.

In North America alone, mobile gaming content market values could reach over US$29.1 billion by 2022, a fraction of the total market value considering the overwhelming popularity of free-to-play mobile gaming throughout the world. Companies taking advantage of evolutions in brand partnerships and strategic acquisitions give investors fantastic exposure to this exponentially growing space and a chance to make it to the top of the mobile gaming leaderboard.

East Side Games Group (TSX:EAGR) is the largest free-to-play mobile game company in Canada publicly traded on the TSX Venture. The company currently has ten games in its portfolio with plans for expansion.

East Side Games Snapshot

Since its inception in 2018, the company has worked towards scaling its decentralized organization and executing on its 3 core pillars of revenue growth. East Side Games Group's 3 core growth pillars are Portfolio & Product, Technology Platform (ex. IdleKit) and M&A for acquired growth and revenue consolidation. East Side Games Group studios include East Side Games and LDRLY Games.

East Side Games Group has been quick to establish strong brand partnerships with the likes of Archer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and, most recently, the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. In early 2021, the company announced an upcoming IP partnership with the RuPaul brand in creating a free-to-play mobile game that is the first of its kind in the LGBTQ space.

The IdleKit technology platform also provides exceptional high-margin SaaS revenue possibilities and distributed growth upside. East Side Games Group has brought on five new IdleKit partners since the beginning of 2021, including BigFoot Gaming Inc. out of South America and Mighty Kingdom (ASX:MKL), the biggest independent game developer in Australia.

With the establishment of several significant global IP partnerships in the works, the company continues to cast a wider net and geographic footprint in the rapidly expanding mobile gaming market.

East Side Games Group leverages an early-mover advantage as one of only two free-to-play public companies in Canada. Its impressive CAD$330 million market cap, robust financial platform and expert M&A strategies establish the company’s position as a dominant player in the growing Canadian and international market.

Leaf Q1 Results

East Side Games Group’s management team brings together unparalleled media and gaming expertise and a proven entrepreneurial vision. With over 150 years of combined experience across M&A, finance, tech and gaming industries, this leadership primes East Side Games Group for exceptional organic growth and expansion potential.

Company Highlights

  • The company has a robust game portfolio and product pillar, which engages key IP partnerships with notable brands like Trailer Park Boys, Cheech and Chong and the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise partnership to create an innovative game catered for the LGBTQ space.
  • Its IdleKit technology platform leverages strategic partnerships for expansive distributed growth and high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty opportunities.
  • East Side Games Group is an early-mover in the underrepresented Canadian gaming market. It stands as a small-to-mid market consolidator of various gaming studios
  • The company aims to leverage Canada’s brilliant gaming talent and become a top free-to-play gaming company globally.
  • The company has a management team with proven media and gaming expertise and entrepreneurial vision to get East Side Games Group to the top in mobile and free-to-play in Canada and international markets.
  • East Side Games Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Truly Social Games (“TSG“), an innovative developer and publisher of mobile games headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Portfolio

Gaming Portfolio & Product Pillar

East Side Games Group currently has ten games in its robust gaming portfolio. Its well-established studios, East Side Games and LDRLY Games, offer a compelling portfolio of games, developed and published in-house or through IP partnerships and acquisitions. These studios utilize an innovative data-driven process to enhance the retention of their games throughout their lifetime.

YTD Highlights

East Side Games Group focuses on long lifecycle games with narrative-driven emphasis to increase loyal IP-linked fan bases and stable revenues. The company currently has several game and branded partnerships in the works, including an exciting RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise branded game to open doors into untapped markets and highly prospective gamer spaces.

IdleKit Platform

The IdleKit technology platform offers East Side Games Group high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty possibilities. The platform works to complement organic portfolio revenue generation with in-app purchases and advertising and margin expansion potential with recurring platform expansion to drive gross margin improvements.

IdleKit Platform

IdleKit includes key partnerships like Mighty Kingdom, BigFoot Gaming Inc, Game Masons and more. In December 2020, the company accomplished a non-IP fantasy game soft launch with a built-in partnership with Truly Social Games, which could see significant acquisition LOI. Developers seek to benefit from this platform’s seamless compatibility with Unity and reduced developer risk.

Management Team

Darcy Taylor — CEO

Darcy Taylor has over 20 years of senior executive experience building successful companies and brands spanning Asia, Europe and North America. He has a proven track record in C-suite and senior leadership roles at IMG Canada (now Endeavor LLC), Logic Technologies Inc, JT International S.A. and MASEV Communications Inc, which was acquired by IMG Canada. Taylor’s experience spans corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial environments across free-to-play Mobile games, FinTech, esports, Blockchain, FMCG/CPG, Digital Marketing & Media and Sports & Entertainment industries.

Jason Bailey — CRO

Jason is a founder of East Side Games, Canada’s leading independent gaming studio. Jason is considered one of Canada’s most experienced gaming entrepreneurs. Before East Side Games, Jason was a founder of Super Rewards, which he sold in 2009. Super Rewards was a social game monetization platform that helped pioneer the free-to-play game model that is ubiquitous today. Over the last 20 years, he has been a mentor to and investor in various Canadian startups and technology companies.

Jim MacCallum — CPA, CA, CFA, CFO

Jim is a CPA, CA and a CFA with over 20 years of finance experience. Most recently, Jim was SVP, Finance and Acting CFO at Westport Fuel Systems and, before Westport, held senior roles at Amica Mature Lifestyles, Absolute Software and Cisco Systems. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and international experience, having worked for four years in California and two years in Russia. Jim articled with KPMG in Vancouver, British Columbia and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Top News

Related News
×