Slotomania ®, the world's #1 play-for-fun slots game* from Playtika ®, has hit the road to meet players as its team tours southern states in the USA by bus. The tour is a unique opportunity for Slotomania's player community to meet the creative brains behind their favourite free-to-play slot game, loved for its striking graphics and thrilling gameplay.

Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an exclusive on-stage performance by country music icon Tanya Tucker.

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun; just as it does through the games on its app. As a special surprise, Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an appearance by none other than country music royalty and entertainment icon Tanya Tucker . Tanya, a two-time Grammy-winning singer who has released 25 studio albums since her breakthrough in the 1970s and charted hit singles in five consecutive decades, took to the stage for an exclusive performance before meeting and greeting fans for photographs.

About the Slotomania Southern Tour

As part of its unique tour, Slotomania will assemble members of its player community for parties in cities including Dallas , Houston , Oklahoma and Phoenix . Fans are encouraged to look out for the Slotomania tour bus, pictured above, and to share sightings with the team using social media.

Tanya's remarkable performance delivered exactly the sort of thrill and surprise Slotomania always seeks to provide for its players, and the game has proven to be a popular choice for world renowned celebrities to partner with. Recent collaborations have included transforming Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone , into Captain Slotostar for a stunning commercial backed by facial motion capture technology. Other collaborators included the legendary John Goodman as an animated talking finger.

Launched in 2011, Slotomania was one of the first free-to-play social casino games. For over a decade, with the support of its massive global community, the game has grown to become the #1 top grossing play-for-fun social casino app on Google Play and the App Store**.

Amnon Calev , Slotomania's General Manager, comments: "This bus tour has been a great way for Slotomania to engage directly with some of the most devoted members of our community, and it is very exciting to see so many people turn out across the whole tour to share their love for the game.

"Our whole team works tirelessly to constantly bring Slotomania players the level of fun and excitement they have come to expect from us over the years, whether that's inside or outside of the app, and having a legend like Tanya perform at one of our events has definitely been a highlight. While we are digital at our core, we are more than just a game, and there is nothing more rewarding than connecting with our players in person through activities such as this bus tour. We hope everyone who has participated has had as much fun as we have!"

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Slotomania ®

Slotomania is the #1 play-for-fun slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania is different – it features free slot games with crazy graphics, top of the line sound effects, and hundreds of variations to choose from, with new features every month. The free slots experience is played by millions on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone.  Slotomania games are available across all devices from PC to Tablet and cell phones, a fantastic opportunity for people who want to play the latest slots games on the go. Although it replicates Vegas style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating game play and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement and can be played anywhere.

About Playtika ® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Tanya Tucker

A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, Tanya Tucker is a two-time GRAMMY® winner who continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas , Tanya had her first country hit, the classic " Delta Dawn ," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits my such as the aforementioned " Delta Dawn ," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," " Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "Strong Enough To Bend" and many more. Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best  Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker – Live From The Troubadour on October 16 , the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album released two months earlier – so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance. For more information on Tanya, merchandise and more, go to TanyaTucker.com.

* According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 Slots game by worldwide downloads and consumer spend across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (2021).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848302/Tanya_Tucker_with_Slotomania.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848301/Slotomania_tour.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848303/Tanya_Tucker.mp4

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun on a bus-tour, including a surprise celebrity appearance from country star Tanya Tucker!

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slotomania-tours-the-us-southern-states-and-meets-players-with-a-surprise-cameo-from-country-music-star-tanya-tucker-301576958.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SLASH Partners with Soundscape VR for Virtual Reality Concert

Full Live Video of the New Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Album "4" To Make VR Debut in Soundscape; Rock Icon Plants His Flag In The Virtual World

Groove Science Studios creator of the longest-running virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR (SVR), announces the addition of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS "LIVE AT STUDIOS 60" to its Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse. Starting today, music fans can experience the debut of all ten songs from SLASH and the band's new Gibson Records LP 4 in Soundscape VR's musical metaverse, a dynamic virtual concert world that captures the band's unforgettable melodies, soaring vocals, and guitar riffs that will blow your mind.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G and McDonald's Franchisees Renew McDonald's Crew League in Southern California, Southern Plains and DMV Regions and Expands into the Pacific Northwest

Employees will vote on their game of choice to compete in the McDonald's Crew League for prizes and prestige

Global esports organization Gen.G announced today it has extended its national partnership with McDonald's for another year of the McDonald's Crew League in the Southern California Southern Plains ( Kansas Oklahoma ) and DMV ( Washington DC Maryland Virginia ) regions designed to recruit and retain its employees through gaming. This partnership also includes an expansion into the Pacific Northwest region to allow additional esports leagues to engage McDonald's employees and gaming enthusiasts.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NYC'S BEAT THE BOMB EXPANDS NATIONALLY, RAISING $7M TO BRING IMMERSIVE DIGITAL GAMING TO ATLANTA, WASHINGTON D.C., AND BEYOND

Beat The Bomb the world's first immersive social video game company, announced it has raised $7M from New York -based Conversion Venture Capital (CVC 2 ) and Paris -based Otium Capital, along with several angel investors. The Brooklyn -based company will use the funds this year to bring its top-rated entertainment concept to Atlanta in partnership with Jamestown and to Washington D.C. with Douglas Development Corp.

Beat The Bomb Logo

" Beat The Bomb is real-world immersive video gaming," said CEO & Founder Alex Patterson . "Since 2017, we have used technology to build human connection via hi-tech game rooms, proprietary multiplayer games, and special effects. In 2022 we will begin our U.S. expansion, with a goal to bring Beat The Bomb to 50 cities globally in the next 5 years."

Described as "Mission Impossible meets Double Dare," during a 1-hour Beat The Bomb experience, teams of 4-6 players undertake a series of 10-minute games deployed through the company's patented room-based gaming system of touch screens, motion sensors, RFID readers, projection-walls, and laser maze hardware. In the final room, the players – wearing hazmat suits and helmets – must work together to disarm a Paint Bomb before their time runs out, or else #GetBlasted! 90% of teams lose on their first try, but players can come back to try again or play different game sets (Missions) with new endings like a Foam Bomb. Competitive players can opt to go head-to-head in Battle Mode and qualify for Pro League tournaments with cash prizes. Upon the launch of Atlanta , the company's game system will be programmed to facilitate digital gameplay between locations.

As inspiration for Beat The Bomb, Patterson looked to game shows, escape rooms, arcade games, action movies, and more recently, esports. "Most video games isolate a person with their gaming device," said Patterson, a graduate of Harvard College and UVA Law School and an early executive at Tough Mudder. "At Beat The Bomb, we set out to build an immersive real world video game platform and multiplayer games that would drive shared memories and stronger relationships among the players."  The company's customers include corporate groups, family outings, school class trips, and friends celebrating occasions. After the experience, the Bomb Room becomes a photobooth, and players are sent photos and videos of their experience.

Beat The Bomb Atlanta will open this Fall at 1483 Chattahoochee Avenue NW, in the up-and-coming Upper Westside of Atlanta . The property, owned by Jamestown , is known for its dynamic mixed-use properties, including nearby Westside Provisions District and Ponce City Market. Beat The Bomb D.C. will then open this Winter in Washington D.C. , at Hecht Warehouse/Ivy City in partnership with Douglas Development Corp. Working with renowned design-build firm ARCO/Murray, Beat The Bomb's Atlanta and D.C. locations will feature glass-walled Bomb Rooms, a beer garden, and The Bomb Bar, a full service bar with signature cocktails and slushies, paired with a light food offering. The locations will also each have multiple Game Bays, which are 150-square-foot, 3-walled game areas with dedicated seating allowing players to choose from 20 hyper-social 2-5 minute games developed by Beat The Bomb's in-house gaming studio.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company also launched Beat The Bomb Virtual , a 45-minute experience where players log into Beat The Bomb's website from anywhere in the world to play the company's growing library of virtual multiplayer games. Designed for team building, the platform is perfect for firms with remote and hybrid work environments. Clients include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Citi, NYU , Etsy, PwC, OpenDoor, and the United Nations.

For additional information on Beat The Bomb, visit www.BeatTheBomb.com

About BEAT THE BOMB

BEAT THE BOMB is the world's first immersive social video game company. The company's first location of the multi-player live gaming challenge is located in Dumbo, Brooklyn and uses an innovative digital, interactive game system to reimagine the intersection of technology and human social connection for entertainment. Since opening in 2017, Beat The Bomb has hosted over 175,000 players from all over New York , the U.S. and the world, including hundreds of corporate team outings, school groups, and non-profit organizations. It is among the highest ranking activities in all of New York City based on its 7,000 Google Reviews at a 4.9-out-of-5-star ranking and TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award. Beat The Bomb offers a full range of special event services including STEM Camps, Kid and Adult Birthday parties, Corporate Tournaments, and Bachelorette parties. Beat The Bomb is expanding across the country in 2022. Visit www.BeatTheBomb.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @beatthebomb.

About ALEX PATTERSON

Alex Patterson is the Founder and CEO of Beat The Bomb, based in Brooklyn, New York . Earlier in his career, Alex was a tax attorney at the law firm Davis Polk in New York City , and an early executive at events company Tough Mudder. In 2016, he undertook a 12-month research project to create a multiplayer digital game room experience that became Beat The Bomb. A native of Brooklyn and a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Virginia School of Law, he has been a guest on the Today Show and Good Morning America, and has been quoted in USA Today, TimeOut New York, and the NY Post. He holds a U.S. Patent for a 'Multi-Game Challenge with Accrued Time.'

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nycs-beat-the-bomb-expands-nationally-raising-7m-to-bring-immersive-digital-gaming-to-atlanta-washington-dc-and-beyond-301576233.html

SOURCE Beat The Bomb

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Project Twelve Closes $8 Million Funding Round to Build Sustainable Web3 Gaming Ecosystem & Launches Genesis NFT Airdrop

Forging sustainable economies within a revolutionary Web3 gaming experience, Project Twelve innovates on a vision of virtual asset viability and reveals the Genesis Soul-Bound NFT Airdrop

Emerging as a premier project in the Web3 gaming space, Project Twelve (P12) is announcing the close of $8 million in new funding, paving the way for an expanding ecosystem with a sustainable game economy that makes game creation accessible. This funding round comes from a combination of committed investors, including: MetaApp, Project Galaxy, Primavera Ventures, CyberConnect, CCV, InfinityLeague, Smrti Lab, and others.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

C2X NFT Takes Center Stage at VidCon US 2022, Presented by TikTok

Web3 blockchain gaming leader introduces C2X NFT Marketplace, bolstering the experience for users

C2X NFT an NFT marketplace based on the C2X blockchain gaming platform, recently presented at the VidCon US 2022 conference, presented by TikTok, in Anaheim, California the world's leading community event for digital creators, platform innovators and their fans converge in one place. C2X NFT's speaking engagement was titled "Web3 & NFTs: The Next Level Engagement of Fans" and was presented by Director of Corporate Development of Com2uS USA Michael Lee . Com2uS USA is the master platform provider for C2X NFT.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer Announces DTC Eligibility

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") are now eligible for book-entry and depositary services through Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States . As the largest securities depository in the world, DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement for securities of publicly traded companies in the United States . DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring Common Shares, enhancing liquidity in the United States by accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for investors.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

"With 56% of our audience in the United States , achieving DTC eligibility allows US investors an enhanced ability to support the largest network in gaming on TikTok. Founded in Los Angeles , Gamelancer has ushered in a new era of gaming immersed in social media. The size and scope of our network underpins the mass migration of social media users to TikTok, the #1 downloaded app, and most popular website in the United States ." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,200,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-announces-dtc-eligibility-301576731.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c0524.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

