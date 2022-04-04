Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s partner company Medaro Mining is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne geophysical survey at its Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan. Location Map of Yurchison Project: Medaro contracted Geodata Solutions GDS Inc. of Laval, Quebec to complete a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey on mining claim MC00011054 of the Yurchison ...

SYH:CA