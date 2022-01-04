Skyharbour Resources Ltd . is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan a well known and respected global Mining Executive, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour stated: “We are excited to have Dr. Ramcharan join us at Skyharbour Resources as SVP Corporate Development. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Skyharbour in both the ...

SYH:CA