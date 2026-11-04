SkyFi's 'Satellite Intelligence' Now Available as a Robinhood Agent App

Robinhood Agents customers can now access satellite observations collected by BlackSky over vehicle factory yards, fulfillment hubs, data center construction sites, and theme park lots via SkyFi Satellite Intelligence.
SkyFi" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SkyFi, an AI-first Earth intelligence platform, today announced that 'Satellite Intelligence,' the Robinhood Agents app introduced in September, is now available. Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) Agents customers can now subscribe for monthly access to satellite observations over 24 monitored sites associated with 10 publicly traded companies. SkyFi" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SkyFi has partnered with BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) as the first imagery supplier for the Satellite Intelligence app.
Read the Robinhood Agents and Agent apps announcement here, made during the company's HOOD Summit 2026.
Users can ask their Robinhood agent about a monitored site of interest. The agent retrieves SkyFi's most recent observation and answers with the image and analyzed data, such as the number of cars in a factory parking lot and the date it was captured.
The connection runs over the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets an AI agent engage with an outside data source directly.
What the SkyFi Satellite Intelligence app covers
Subscribers have access to four recurring observation sets across the monitored sites.
- Production Watch: Finished vehicles counted in the yards of assembly plants on a weekly cadence, covering both EV and standard vehicle manufacturers.
- Fulfillment Pulse: Trucks and trailers counted in the lots of large e-commerce fulfillment hubs on a weekly basis.
- AI Buildout Monitor: Construction progress at hyperscale data center campuses, compared bi-weekly: cleared land, foundation area, and the electrical and cooling structures that go up before the data center comes online.
- Park Attendance Tracker: How full the parking lots are at flagship theme park resorts, monitored weekly.
"Monitoring economic activity from orbit has largely been a capability only accessible by institutions with large data budgets," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi. "By teaming up with Robinhood, 'Satellite Intelligence' gives retail traders access to a hedge fund in their pocket."
Fischer added, "We spent the past year making SkyFi callable by any AI agent over MCP, now individual Robinhood customers can get Earth observation data directly through their Robinhood agent."
How the data works
A satellite observation is a point-in-time capture. Each site is imaged by BlackSky on a planned schedule. Clouds and satellite availability can prevent a planned capture, and when one fails, SkyFi re-attempts at the next opportunity. SkyFi's AI-driven analysis adds annotations and counts to the final imagery delivered to the user. Every result carries the date and time of the actual capture, so a customer can see how recent the number is.
The integration builds on a foundational SkyFi and BlackSky partnership that is bringing tasking of BlackSky's high-cadence Gen-2 and 35-cm Gen-3 imagery collection into the SkyFi platform.
"By delivering BlackSky's real-time intelligence to SkyFi for its Robinhood Agents app, we are giving retail investors actionable insights from space," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "Our dynamic monitoring constellation was purpose built to deliver rapid revisit, very high-resolution imagery within a fraction of traditional timelines. The same speed, agility and proven capability that serves defense and intelligence agencies can now empower individual market participants to monitor economic activity as it happens."
Availability
'Satellite Intelligence' is available now as a Robinhood Agents app covering the four observation sets described above. $10 per month as a Robinhood Agent app, first 30 days free. Other fees may apply. Robinhood handles billing and the related account terms.
Satellite Intelligence does not provide investment advice, recommendations, or predictions. A satellite observation describes conditions at one location at the moment of capture. It may not reflect current conditions or a company's reported results, and it should not be the sole basis for an investment decision. All investing involves risk.
About SkyFi
SkyFi is an AI-first Earth intelligence platform. Users can access archived satellite imagery, task new captures, and run built-in geospatial analytics. The dual-use platform supports civilian and defense work, with flexible ordering, published pricing, MCP connections, and API access for large-scale workflows. Customers work through SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs, typically without a long-term contract or an in-house GIS team. Learn more at skyfi.com.
Imagery for the Satellite Intelligence app is provided by BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY).
Robinhood is a trademark of Robinhood Markets, Inc. SkyFi is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or certified by Robinhood beyond the app integration described above.
Agent apps are built by independent companies that aren't part of Robinhood. The marketplace is operated by Robinhood Labs, LLC, (RHL), a Robinhood technology company. Subscribing to an app isn't a recommendation from Robinhood, and app data isn't investment advice. Robinhood doesn't verify the accuracy of app data or guarantee how an app will perform. RHL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.
About BlackSky
BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry's most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.
With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.
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SOURCE SkyFi