Sky Gold Closes Financing Tranche

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Sky Gold CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG,OTC:SRKZF)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated April 7, 2026 and April 15th, 2026 the Company has closed a tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 18,040,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $902,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share. Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company's Evening Star project in Nevada as well as for general working capital.

In connection with the closing of the non-brokered private placement, The Company paid total finders' fees of $57,360 cash and 1,127,200 non-transferable finders' warrants. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's flagship Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, hosts multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, including Tower Gold, High Life, Gold Bug, CRD Hill and Evening Star. The project site has excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sky GoldSKYG:CCtsxv:skygprecious metals investing
SKYG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from $300,000 to $620,000 due to strong investor demand.The financing is structured as a $0.05 Unit, with each Unit including... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

RETRANSMISSION - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its drilling to date at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting new gold discovery zones with the presence of broad, continuous zones of gold... Keep Reading...
REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its drilling to date at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting new gold discovery zones with the presence of broad, continuous zones of gold... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed to extend its October 15, 2025 advertising and investor awareness marketing agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network (INN). The... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from 2025 drilling at its Dropkick Zone ("Dropkick" or the "Zone"), confirming further expansion of the Zone on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Announces Warrant Acceleration

Lahontan Announces Warrant Acceleration

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on November 25, 2025, pursuant to the Company's non-brokered... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Share Consolidation

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Related News

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

base metals investing

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

gold investing

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028

lithium investing

9 Best-performing Global Lithium Stocks of 2026

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Trade Sideways on High-Stakes US-Iran Stalemate

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement