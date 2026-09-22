Six Canadian banks explore development of a secure CAD tokenized deposit solution

Six Canadian banks are jointly exploring the development of Canadian dollar based digital money solutions, starting with a tokenized deposits initiative. This collaborative effort reflects a shared view that as digital money evolves globally, Canada's payments infrastructure must continue to be competitive and secure.
This project is exploring tokenized deposit solutions to drive responsible innovation and facilitate broad participation in the digital money ecosystem for the benefit of all Canadians. It seeks to deliver faster, more efficient and programmable payments to Canadian customers while preserving safety, stability, and effective regulatory oversight. The first phase of the project aims to move tokenized deposits efficiently across Canadian financial institutions with a longer-term goal to connect with other emerging digital assets initiatives.
The participants are Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), and TD Bank Group (TD). The participants anticipate the inclusion of other deposit-taking institutions at the appropriate time.
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For more information, please contact:
Andrew Block, Corporate Communications, RBC
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
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