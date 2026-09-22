Six Canadian banks explore development of a secure CAD tokenized deposit solution

Six Canadian banks are jointly exploring the development of Canadian dollar based digital money solutions, starting with a tokenized deposits initiative. This collaborative effort reflects a shared view that as digital money evolves globally, Canada's payments infrastructure must continue to be competitive and secure.

RBC

This project is exploring tokenized deposit solutions to drive responsible innovation and facilitate broad participation in the digital money ecosystem for the benefit of all Canadians. It seeks to deliver faster, more efficient and programmable payments to Canadian customers while preserving safety, stability, and effective regulatory oversight. The first phase of the project aims to move tokenized deposits efficiently across Canadian financial institutions with a longer-term goal to connect with other emerging digital assets initiatives.

The participants are Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), and TD Bank Group (TD). The participants anticipate the inclusion of other deposit-taking institutions at the appropriate time.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future performance and business objectives. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date.

For more information, please contact:
Andrew Block, Corporate Communications, RBC

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/22/c0876.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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