Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Awarded High-Grade Lyell Tenement for a Further 5 Years

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Lyell tenement located within the Reefton Project.

Highlights

  • The Company’s application to extend the Lyell exploration permit for an additional 5 years has been granted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZPaM).
  • Previous results at Lyell from trenching and surface sampling include:
    • 7m @ 13.8g/t Au (LYTR001) (ASX release 14 October 2022);
    • 8m @ 6.3g/t Au (LYTR002) (ASX release 14 October 2022);
    • 3.0m @ 19.1g/t Au (LYTR009) (ASX release 8 March 2023); and
    • 1.1m @ 36g/t Au (LYTR008) (ASX release 8 March 2023).
  • The Lyell Goldfield extends 5kms along a mineralised structural trend and includes the Alpine United, Break of Day, Mt Lyell North and United Victory prospects.
  • Lyell’s access agreement with the Department of Conservation is expected to be concluded during Q3 CY24.
  • Drilling targeting the high-grade shoots will commence soon after an access agreement is executed.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“Lyell has the potential to be the jewel in Siren’s crown, based on the recent discovery by the Company around Mt Lyell North of high-grade gold mineralisation, which extends over a 1km strike. Our geological team are looking forward to drilling once all approvals are in place and replicating the surface rock chips and trenching data gathered last year”.

Figure 1: United Victory Reef float sample that assayed 205g/t AuFigure 1: United Victory Reef float sample that assayed 205g/t Au

Background

The Lyell Goldfield is located 40kms north of Reefton (Figure 2), where gold bearing quartz lodes were historically worked over a continuous strike length of 5kms. The Lyell Goldfield is the northern extension of the Reefton Goldfield that produced 2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t. The project overlays the historic Alpine United mine, which produced ~80koz of gold at an average recovered grade of ~17g/t between 1874 and closing in 1912. Several other small mines, such as the Break of Day, Tyrconnell, United Italy, Titchborne, Victor Emanual and United Victory also operated historically north of the Alpine United mine.

Soil sampling has confirmed a NNW trending 4km long anomalous gold zone between the Alpine United and United Victory mines (Figure 3). The Break of Day mine is also located along this anomaly. The soil samples have identified several anomalous areas which may represent mineralised shoots similar to those seen at Alexander River. The Alpine United mine shoot plunged ~45o to the north and was mined down to 500m below the surface and 750m down plunge and is open at depth. A total of 80koz @ 17g/t Au was recovered from the mine.


Figure 2: Reefton and Lyell Tenement Map Figure 2: Reefton and Lyell Tenement Map


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

