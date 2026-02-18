Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining: Advancing a High-grade Silver Mining Complex in Mexico

Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO) is a production-stage silver company targeting opportunities in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Occidental belt. Its primary technical focus is optimizing the wholly owned Cusi Mining Complex in Chihuahua, an 11,665-hectare district-scale property. The site benefits from established, institutional-quality infrastructure—such as direct access to the national power grid and paved roads—significantly lowering the capital requirements for restarting operations.

The company is undertaking a definitive transition toward mid-tier producer status through a binding agreement to acquire Nuevo Silver. This deal gives Silverco control of the La Negra mine in Querétaro, a currently producing asset that delivers immediate top-line revenue. By pairing the near-term restart of the Cusi 1,200 tpd mill with ongoing production at La Negra, Silverco is effectively bypassing the multi-year development cycle typically faced by junior miners.

Map showing mining projects in Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental region.


This “buy-and-build” strategy is driven by a technical team with specialized expertise in Mexican epithermal vein systems and complex underground mine engineering, positioning the company to accelerate growth while maintaining operational discipline.

Company Highlights

  • The $62.5 million upsized bought deal financing (closing Q1 2026) and Eric Sprott’s $10 million lead order provide cornerstone validation from a legendary mining investor and the necessary liquidity to fast-track production restarts.
  • The updated Mineral Resource Estimate of 41.2 million ounces of silver equivalent (AgEq) in the Measured and Indicated category establishes a high-confidence geological foundation at Cusi, supporting long-term mine planning.
  • The dual-track growth strategy involving the Cusi restart and the Nuevo Silver/La Negra acquisition provides immediate production scale and a diversified cash-flow profile across two distinct Mexican mining jurisdictions.
  • Pure-play silver exposure with significant de-risking is achieved via the 1,200 tonne-per-day (tpd) Cusi mill, which was producing as recently as 2023, ensuring that surface infrastructure is "warm" and capable of a rapid return to service.
  • Imminent exploration catalysts exist following the completion of a 15,000-metre drill program at Cusi; results are currently pending and are expected to define high-grade extensions at the San Miguel vein.

Silverco Mining
Person calculating with a calculator and examining silver bullion on a desk.

How Rick Rule Reinvested His Silver Gains: 5 Silver Stocks He Owns

Over the past year, the spot price of silver has surged past a 40 year record and into triple-digit territory, reaching a high of US$121 per ounce this past January.For silver investors who bought into the physical market when the price was low, this first leg of the silver bull market has... Keep Reading...
Silver bars and price chart.

Silver Institute: Market Heading for Sixth Straight Deficit in 2026

Silver surged past US$100 per ounce for the first time in January before retreating below the US$80 level, marking a volatile start to 2026 as the precious metal faces renewed investor appeal.In its latest annual outlook, published on February 10, the Silver Institute notes that the rally comes... Keep Reading...
Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trinity One Surges 105 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) said they will no... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel: Working Towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit

Keep Reading...
Green pin on the map of Mexico

10 Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

Mexican authorities have recovered 10 bodies as part of an investigation into the January abduction of workers from a mining site operated by Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA) in the northern state of Sinaloa.Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said the bodies were located in the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

