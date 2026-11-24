Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQX: VIPRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") is pleased to announce that initial surface mapping and sampling work at its newly acquired Coneto Project in Durango, Mexico, has identified a 1,250 m extension of the historic La Palma vein to the southeast, connecting with the Promontorio vein system. The La Palma vein has approximately 1,500 m of historically documented length. The integration of geological and structural mapping, historical mine workings and high-resolution digital elevation models has established the connection between La Palma and the Promontorio vein system, including its currently defined Mineral Resource area. Together, these veins form a vein system extending approximately 4.8 km. In addition, a surface extension of approximately 550 m has been identified south of the historical Mineral Resource area. Recent geological and structural mapping by Silver Viper has documented and correlated 35 veins supported by geological and exploration data. The La Palma vein was not included in the historical Mineral Resource estimate reported by previous property owner Orex Minerals Inc. on October 27, 2021.
Steve Cope, President and CEO of Silver Viper, commented:
"The fieldwork continues to demonstrate why we are excited about the Coneto project acquisition. Extending the continuity of these veins on surface shows that this project has potential to become a project of scale. The team is currently mapping and sampling in the northwest portion of the claims, and we would expect to find further veins to add to that area. We are excited for the upcoming drill program that will begin early next year."
About the Coneto Silver-Gold Project
The Coneto Project is located approximately 100 kilometres north of Durango City, within the historic Coneto Mining District, one of Mexico's oldest and most prolific silver-gold camps. The trend hosts some of the world's largest and most historic silver deposits, including the Fresnillo mine (operated by Fresnillo Plc), the Guanajuato and Zacatecas mining districts, and major development projects such as La Preciosa (Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.) and La Pitarrilla (Endeavour Silver Corp.).
The Coneto Project area covers 4,995 hectares of mineral concessions, with Silver Viper Minerals newly serving as the project operator and 100% owner. The concessions collectively host over 30 known epithermal quartz veins exhibiting silver-gold mineralization, some exceeding 20 metres wide and extending for over one kilometre along strike.
The nearby town of Coneto de Comonfort offers skilled local labour, while the Coneto Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including paved road access, connection to the national power grid, and proximity to major highways and services.
The Coneto district has seen over 400 years of mining activity, with both artisanal and modern operations exploiting silver- and gold-bearing veins across multiple zones. Despite this long history, the Coneto Project remains underexplored at depth, with historical drilling and underground workings confirming high-grade zones and strong continuity beneath the water table. Silver Viper is undertaking a comprehensive exploration and drilling program targeting expansion of known systems and deeper, high-potential horizons.
Silver Viper has filed a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the Coneto Gold-Silver Project, Durango, Mexico" dated March 31, 2026, with an effective date of January 31, 2026, for the Coneto Project under its profile on SEDAR+.
The Mineral Resource estimate for the Coneto Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., with an effective date of January 31, 2026.
|
Vein
|
Tonnes
|
Silver
|
Gold
|
Ag Eq.
|
Silver
|
Gold
|
Ag Eq.
|
La Bufa
|
267
|
84
|
2.41
|
332
|
717
|
21
|
2,847
|
Santo Niño
|
971
|
152
|
1.05
|
243
|
4,759
|
33
|
7,603
|
Loma Verde
|
2,028
|
158
|
1.04
|
234
|
10,319
|
68
|
15,264
|
Descubridora
|
281
|
135
|
0.92
|
215
|
1,221
|
8
|
1,940
|
Promontorio
|
879
|
45
|
2.09
|
184
|
1,276
|
59
|
5,199
|
Impulsora
|
1,471
|
27
|
2.08
|
249
|
1,254
|
99
|
11,764
|
Total inferred
|
5,897
|
103
|
1.51
|
235
|
19,546
|
287
|
44,617
Recent Exploration Work
Silver Viper's surface exploration program has resulted in the collection of 188 rock samples and more than 1,000 structural measurements, including vein orientations and dips, as well as the trends and plunges of mineralized shoots. High-resolution drone topographic surveys, completed in October 2026, covered a total area of approximately 8,600 hectares across the Coneto Project. Additionally, rehabilitation of the historical La Fortuna underground mine workings, part of the La Palma System, was completed, along with a three-dimensional LiDAR survey covering a total volume of 18,690 m³. These efforts will support further geological and structural interpretation, as well as detailed mapping and sampling of the underground workings.
The integration of geological and structural mapping, historical mine workings and high-resolution digital elevation models has enabled a reinterpretation of the continuity of the La Palma–Promontorio vein system. The La Palma vein has approximately 1,500 m of historically documented length, and recent work has identified an additional extension of approximately 1,250 m to the southeast, toward the Promontorio system. The interpretation connects these vein extensions with the Promontorio system and its currently defined Mineral Resource area, resulting in an interpreted total system length of approximately 4.8 kilometres. In addition, a surface extension of approximately 550 m to the southeast has been interpreted beyond the boundary of the historical resource area. This interpretation improves the understanding of the system's geometry and interpreted surface continuity and provides a basis for three-dimensional modelling and the evaluation of future drilling targets.
The La Palma–Promontorio system represents one of the exploration opportunities being evaluated by Silver Viper through the integration of surface geology, structural measurements, historical mine workings, sampling and drilling data. The La Palma vein was not included in the historical Mineral Resource estimate reported by Orex Minerals Inc. in 2021.
Vein Inventory and Surface Geochemical Results
Recent exploration work has documented and correlated 35 veins supported by geological and exploration data. The March 2026 NI 43-101 technical report recognizes more than 40 veins across the property, six of which are included in the current Mineral Resource estimate.
The summary below presents average mapped vein widths and average gold and silver grades for selected vein systems. These surface data contribute to a better understanding of the mineralized systems and support the definition of future exploration targets.
|
VEIN
|
LENGTH
km
|
ROCK
SAMPLES
|
MEAN WIDTH
m
|
WIDTH RANGE
m
|
Au MEAN
g/t
|
Au RANGE
g/t
|
Ag MEAN
g/t
|
Ag RANGE
g/t
|
Descubridora
|
5.40
|
348
|
1.100
|
0.5–2.5
|
0.304
|
0.003–10
|
36.669
|
0.25–752
|
La Palma-Promontorio
|
4.80
|
370
|
1.700
|
0.5–3.5
|
0.713
|
0.003–17.6
|
34.583
|
0.25–583
|
Impulsora
|
3.90
|
1127
|
1.300
|
0.2–3.5
|
0.420
|
0.003–28
|
22.660
|
0.2–592
|
Cerro Prieto
|
3.20
|
127
|
1.100
|
0.3–2.3
|
0.348
|
0.003–8.6
|
8.388
|
0.25–73.8
|
Descubridora South
|
2.70
|
37
|
1.300
|
0.8–2.3
|
0.446
|
0.003–5.21
|
43.638
|
0.2–720
|
Santo Niño
|
2.70
|
526
|
1.200
|
0.5–2.7
|
0.253
|
0.003–14.05
|
29.978
|
0.25–879
|
Samaritano
|
2.40
|
21
|
1.300
|
1.0–1.8
|
0.769
|
0.003–7.21
|
17.243
|
0.7–80.1
|
Bufa East
|
2.30
|
32
|
1.100
|
0.2–2.1
|
1.383
|
0.003–27.1
|
25.577
|
0.25–150
|
Palma 3
|
2.10
|
51
|
1.600
|
0.5–3.0
|
0.363
|
0.003–4.18
|
39.953
|
1.5–190
|
Loma Verde
|
2.00
|
321
|
1.400
|
0.4–3.2
|
0.738
|
0.003–21.2
|
63.749
|
0.25–1750
|
Reliz
|
1.90
|
210
|
1.200
|
0.5–2.5
|
0.075
|
0.005–2.39
|
12.573
|
0.25–285
|
Tres Amigos
|
1.50
|
532
|
1.000
|
0.1–3.0
|
0.139
|
0.003–5.63
|
14.214
|
0.25–977
|
Naga Nega 2
|
1.30
|
12
|
1.600
|
0.7–3.0
|
0.239
|
0.003–2.58
|
11.229
|
0.25–60.8
|
Palma 2
|
1.20
|
146
|
1.200
|
0.4–3.5
|
0.189
|
0.003–3.45
|
15.142
|
0.25–156
|
Naga Nega
|
1.20
|
16
|
1.600
|
1.0–3.0
|
0.264
|
0.003–3.01
|
15.781
|
0.25–74
|
Samaritano 2
|
1.10
|
6
|
1.000
|
1.0–1.0
|
1.954
|
0.143–3.73
|
21.683
|
1.1–80
|
Palma 1
|
1.10
|
130
|
1.300
|
0.5–4.0
|
0.086
|
0.003–1.239
|
14.281
|
0.6–807
|
Loma Verde del Alto 2
|
1.00
|
38
|
1.500
|
0.6–3.0
|
0.140
|
0.003–0.842
|
23.315
|
0.25–117
|
Isla
|
1.00
|
67
|
2.000
|
0.6–3.2
|
0.360
|
0.003–1.86
|
21.978
|
1.5–189
|
Isla 2
|
0.90
|
34
|
1.900
|
0.7–2.7
|
0.314
|
0.003–3.27
|
22.618
|
1.5–205
|
La Bufa
|
0.90
|
24
|
1.300
|
0.7–2.0
|
0.876
|
0.005–5.654
|
20.770
|
0.3–98
|
Hormiguera
|
0.90
|
11
|
1.100
|
0.7–2.0
|
0.160
|
0.038–0.277
|
146.256
|
32–495
|
Samaritano 1
|
0.80
|
9
|
1.400
|
0.8–2.0
|
1.479
|
0.003–5.35
|
49.144
|
1.6–119
|
Naga Nega 1
|
0.80
|
5
|
1.100
|
1.0–1.2
|
0.132
|
0.052–0.244
|
207.120
|
5.2–762
|
Hormiguera 2
|
0.70
|
9
|
1.700
|
1.2–2.5
|
0.061
|
0.003–0.371
|
82.611
|
0.25–448
|
San Miguel
|
0.70
|
8
|
1.300
|
1.0–2.0
|
0.375
|
0.061–1.875
|
118.950
|
17–562
|
Bufa-Alta
|
0.60
|
21
|
1.100
|
0.8–1.5
|
0.890
|
0.054–7.881
|
31.990
|
1.6–364
|
Guadalupe
|
0.60
|
6
|
1.200
|
1.0–1.5
|
0.461
|
0.154–0.871
|
209.417
|
20–594
|
Santo Niño 2
|
0.50
|
11
|
1.900
|
1.2–2.5
|
0.074
|
0.005–0.159
|
44.327
|
5–127
|
Santo Niño 1
|
0.40
|
4
|
1.000
|
0.5–1.5
|
0.131
|
0.005–0.304
|
39.333
|
5–102
|
Ladera
|
0.40
|
111
|
1.800
|
0.3–2.0
|
0.015
|
0.003–0.595
|
5.896
|
0.25–507
|
Isla 3
|
0.40
|
186
|
1.500
|
0.7–3.5
|
0.125
|
0.003–2.06
|
6.721
|
0.25–110
|
Loma Verde del Alto 1
|
0.40
|
22
|
2.200
|
1.2–3.2
|
0.167
|
0.003–2.6
|
98.909
|
1.5–860
|
Rosario
|
0.30
|
1
|
1.500
|
1.5–1.5
|
0.079
|
0.079–0.079
|
14.000
|
14–14
|
Isla 4
|
0.20
|
18
|
1.700
|
1.0–2.3
|
0.524
|
0.003–3.47
|
24.744
|
1.5–258
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)
Rock samples collected at the Coneto Project were individually identified, recorded, bagged and sealed. They will remain secured at the project facilities under chain-of-custody control until authorized for dispatch to ALS Chemex in Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation and analysis.
At the laboratory, each sample will be weighed upon receipt (WEI-21), crushed to achieve 70% passing 2 mm (CRU-31), split using a riffle splitter (SPL-21), and a subsample pulverized to achieve 85% passing 75 microns (PUL-31).
Consistent with methods used during historical project campaigns, gold will be analyzed by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23), while silver and the multi-element suite will be analyzed by four-acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61). Samples exceeding the upper limits of the primary analytical methods will be re-assayed using the applicable high-grade procedures, including Ag-OG62 for silver and Au-GRA21 with a gravimetric finish for gold.
The quality control program will include the periodic insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and OREAS duplicates, together with the maintenance of chain-of-custody and QA/QC records throughout the process.
Qualified Person
Gernot Wober, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQX: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the Coneto Silver-Gold Project, acquired in May 2026, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.
About the Coneto Project
Coneto is an epithermal gold-silver vein system. Gold and silver mineralization occurs in low- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal veins, primarily hosted in silicified andesite breccias of the Eocene-Oligocene Lower Volcanic Group. Mineralization is associated with hydrothermal quartz-calcite veins developed along pre-mineralization faults.
The March 2026 NI 43-101 technical report recognizes more than 40 veins across the property, six of which are included in the current Mineral Resource estimate. Recent geological and structural mapping by Silver Viper has documented and correlated 35 veins supported by geological and exploration data, improving the understanding of the distribution and interpreted surface continuity of the mineralized systems. Several mapped structures extend beyond the areas currently included in the Mineral Resource estimate, presenting additional exploration opportunities and supporting the definition of future drilling targets.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Adam Cegielski
Chairman
Tel: +1 905-510-8890
Email: adam@silverviperminerals.com
Steve Cope
President and CEO
For more information, please visit https://www.silverviperminerals.com
Follow us on social media:
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LinkedIn: @SilverViperCorp
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Forward Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Schedule "A" – Tables and Figures:
SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
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