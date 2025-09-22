Silver One Commences Ground Geophysical Survey at Its Phoenix Silver Project and Advances Candelaria PEA

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE,OTC:SLVRF) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of ground Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical surveys on its 100% owned Phoenix Silver project in Arizona. Both IP and MT are effective electrical geophysical methods useful to detect subsurface metallic minerals, especially disseminated sulfides and structures potentially associated with mineralization. The survey is being conducted by Zonge International, Inc. and is designed to test porphyry copper targets on the southern portion of Phoenix Silver and to guide future drilling. The field work is expected to be completed in November with final interpretative report to follow.

These copper targets are strategically located along the north-eastern extension of the prolific Miami-Inspiration copper belt. This belt hosts significant deposits and mines such as Rio Tinto-BHP's Resolution deposit to the southwest. Freeport McMoran's Miami and Copper City complexes and BHP's more recent porphyry copper discovery (Ocelot) are on the northeast part of the belt. Miami-Copper City and Ocelot are 4 km and 3 km to the southwest of Phoenix Silver respectively (See news releases of February 20, 2025, July 14, 2025, and Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/267325_e856d92fd45548f5_001.jpg

Figure 1: Phoenix Silver location map showing copper belts of the Miami-Globe porphyry copper district, the location of major mines including the Miami-Inspiration mining complex, and BHP's porphyry copper discovery area. Blue contours are northeast-oriented regional magnetic (MVI - contour interval 0.0002 SI) anomalies which form a spatially coincident signature of the mineral belts of the Miami-Globe copper district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/267325_e856d92fd45548f5_001full.jpg

The survey is being conducted over the southern portion of Phoenix Silver where a ZTEM airborne electromagnetic survey (see news release of July 14, 2025, and Figure 2) outlined two priority geophysical anomalies that are coincidental with hydrothermal alteration and anomalous select rock samples collected from veins, breccia and alteration zones. The select rock samples returned copper and silver values up to 7.7% copper and 1,240 g/t silver (see Company news release of June 6, 2024). The IP survey is designed to give better definition to potential mineralized targets at depth.

Silver Exploration Activities at Phoenix Silver

The company continues to advance its silver exploration activities, with a particular focus on the 417 area and the northeast-trending train of silver nuggets (Nuggets North target) located in the northern part of the Phoenix Silver property (See Figure 2). A detailed gravity survey is planned over the 417 area, which was drilled in 2024. This survey will potentially aid in targeting zones of significant native or sulphide silver mineralization (see Company's news release of February 24, 2025) and assist in prioritizing future drill targets. At the Nuggets North area, the Company plans to conduct geological mapping, surface sampling, and trenching, subject to permitting by the U.S. Forest Service. Silver One may also conduct detailed gravity over the Nuggets North area if the survey is successful at 417.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/267325_e856d92fd45548f5_002.jpg

Figure 2: Copper targets on 2D ZTEM resistivity inversion 600 m depth map. The IP program consists of 70 line-km in 13 parallel lines (average line spacing 750 m) oriented northwest, distributed over the Defiance and QR targets, and extending to the eastern boundary of the property. The blue dashed lines represent the northeast oriented lineaments which are part of the northeast extension of the Globe-Miami-Inspiration porphyry belt. Coloured dots represent copper values of selected rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/267325_e856d92fd45548f5_002full.jpg

Candelaria Project Update

The Company continues to advance its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Candelaria Project. The study is being led by Kappes Cassiday & Associates, in collaboration with Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. (IMC), and Paterson & Cooke. The completion of the PEA is anticipated by year-end 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974‐5274

Mobile: (720) 273-6224
Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267325

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver One Resources Inc.SVE:CATSXV:SVESilver Investing
SVE:CA
The Conversation (0)

Silver One Resources Inc.

Silver One Resources Inc is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. It has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the Arizona Silver Belt, immediately adjacent to the prolific copper-producing area of Globe, Arizona.

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS ADDITIONAL COPPER AND SILVER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

DRILLING PERMITS ON POTENTIAL HIGH-GRADE SILVER TARGETS

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional copper and silver prospects with up to 1,240 gt Ag and 7.79% Cu in selected samples (see Table 1, Figures 1 and 2 below and the Company's news release of May 15, 2024 ). These samples were collected in the southern portion of the property where multiple copper and silver showings suggest potential for the discovery of porphyry related copper-silver mineralization. This part of the project is immediately northeast of the Freeport McMoRan Miami copper mine and the recently discovered Ocelot porphyry project being actively explored by BHP (see Figure 3 below).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS NEW SILVER VEIN FRAGMENTS AND OUTLINES NEW COPPER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional large silver vein fragments along the major east-west 417 vein structure, immediately to the west of the large angular and unabraded 417 pound (189 kg) silver vein fragment that was estimated to contain over 70% silver (see February 5, 2020 January 11, 2021 company's news releases and Figure 1).  The distribution of these newly discovered vein fragments, one weighing up to 6+ pounds (2.7 kg), extends the area of potential mineralization 600+ metres to the west of the 417 pound silver vein fragment (see Figure 2 below), significantly expanding the area of potential high-grade silver prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Upsizes Brokered Financing to $5.9 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Silver Dollar Upsizes Brokered Financing to $5.9 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to approximately $5,900,000 in aggregate gross proceeds (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit. The Offering is being led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., has indicated his intention to participate in the transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") is pleased to report it has reached an agreement to acquire the Puro Corazon mining claim located contiguous to its 100%-owned Cerro Las Minitas project (see Figures 1 and 2 below) from an arms-length third-party.

The Puro Corazon mine, which is operated privately, is currently mining approximately sixty tonnes of ore per day and produces a silver-lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. Southern Silver will be incorporating Puro Corazon into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project to unlock significant capital and operating synergies. Southern Silver intends to immediately commence a 12,000-meter infill drilling program at Puro Corazon and then in the first quarter of 2026, commence preparation of an updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Announces $4.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

Silver Dollar Announces $4.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $950,000 and a maximum of $4,000,000 from the sale of a minimum of 2,714,286 and a maximum of 11,428,571 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Description:

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF,FSE: X5L) has strengthened its position in the US critical minerals sector through a dual strategy that could reduce funding risk and enhance shareholder value, according to a market update from Peak Asset Management.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) CEO’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged nearly 40 percent in the first eight months of 2025 to reach a 14 year high, breaking through the US$40 per ounce mark in early September. The white metal has rallied on growing economic uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Carlton Precious Gains 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its August jobs numbers on Friday (September 5). The report indicates a loss of 66,000 jobs in the Canadian economy and an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.1 percent from the 6.9 percent recorded in July.

The losses were primarily felt in the professional, scientific and technical services sector with a decrease of 26,000 jobs, followed by losses of 23,000 jobs in the transportation and warehousing sector and 19,000 jobs in manufacturing.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Precious Metals Investing

Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project