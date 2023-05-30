OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Silver Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Silver Hammer Mining Corp

Silver Hammer Mining Commenced a Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at its Silverton High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Silverton Project in Nevada. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"I am excited to announce the commencement of another year of exploration for Silver Hammer, and we are pleased to have engaged Precision for airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in 2023," commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball. "The survey will provide us the final layer of technical data to assist in vectoring in on our current identified priority targets and permitted drill program at the Silverton Project in Nevada. This will be the first time in over 35 years any form of modern exploration will be completed over the Silverton Mine and property, and it will be exciting to review the results of what lays beneath the mine complex and property, where rock chip sampling yielded high grade silver at surface. We are pleased to commence this program ahead of schedule, which will assist in accelerating our exploration efforts across our portfolio. After the Silverton geophysical survey, the Company looks forward to completing a similar survey at the Eliza Silver Project in the summer of 2023."

Silverton Project Survey Highlights

The helicopter supported surveys will use magnetic sensors flown in non-magnetic and non-conductive nose stinger configuration, with gamma sensors internal to the aircraft away from variable fuel cell attenuation, to allow for reduced terrain clearance minimizing noise and improving resolution and accuracy.

Silverton Project (refer to Figure 1):

  • 82 total line kilometres
  • 50 metre line spacing
  • 3.6 square kilometres coverage

Figure 1. Silverton Project Airborne Survey Map

About Silverton Project

The past-producing Silverton Silver Mine is located in East Nevada's "Silver Alley" with high-grade historic production of up to 933 g/t Ag. Despite significant surface exposures and grab samples grading up to 499 g/t Ag and 1.99 g/t Au, no modern-day drilling or subsurface exploration techniques have been conducted on the project for over 35 years. Thirteen drill pads were permitted in advance of a potential 2023 drill program.

Mapping in 2022 and hyperspectral satellite imaging provided evidence of two separate mineralized systems at the project - a silver and a gold. The volcanics-hosted gold system shows sample grades ranging from 0.06 g/t to 6.1 g/t gold Au. A silver-dominated mineral system hosted by silicified limestone shows sample grades ranging from 0.32 g/t Ag to 692 g/t Ag.

About Precision

Precision GeoSurveys is a full-service airborne geophysical contractor and industry leader in providing high resolution surveys in mountainous and remote terrain having acquired and processed high resolution multi-sensor airborne geophysical data in mountainous terrain on over 700 surveys since 2007. The company utilizes state-of-the-art geophysical instrumentation attached directly to the helicopter. The magnetic sensors are flown in a non-magnetic and non-conductive nose stinger configuration, and the gamma sensors are flown internal to the aircraft away from variable fuel cell attenuation. Compared to conventional slung bird-type survey systems, this innovative design allows the survey to be safely flown at reduced terrain clearance to minimize noise, improve resolution, and reduce the need for complex corrections to the data. The geophysical data and maps will be prepared using industry standard Geosoft algorithms and mapping software to show the geomagnetic and radiometric properties of the survey area.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Philip Mulholland, (CPG). Mr. Mulholland is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company advancing its flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately explored. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to high-grade copper and gold at its projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Peter A. Ball
President & CEO, Director
E: peter@silverhammermining.com

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

T: 778.344.4653
E: investors@silverhammermining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern, without limitation, the Company's strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Source

Click here to connect with Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:hamrgold investingsilver hammersilver stocksSilver Investing
HAMR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Ranger District of the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

"The submission of the Plan of Operations is another critical step as we move towards examining the potential for significant mineralization at Eliza, which has seen little to no modern exploration despite a history of high-grade past production," stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "We will begin by executing a property-wide geophysical program by early June and will continue to inform the market as we advance through this systematic exploration process and begin to generate results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a best efforts private placement (the "Offering") of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.silverhammermining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has engaged Precision GeoSurveys for property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys at both the Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada.

"As we continue to advance our Eliza and Silverton projects, we are pleased to engage Precision for the upcoming airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in May and June 2023,"commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball."These surveys will provide us with an additional layer of technical data to assist in refining our currently identified priority targets prior to the execution of a drill program at each project. Our systematic approach to exploration and drill targeting, as well as taking the time to fully understand the multiple layers of technical data, will result in the increased potential for an exciting new discovery in 2023 as we strive to deliver significant value to our shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("PO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Silver Strand Project ("the Project") located in the Silver Valley Mining District near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"We continue to aggressively advance our exploration plans at Silver Strand after the recent completion of our positive geophysical compilation. The Plan of Operations for the exploration of Silver Strand is now under review by the USFS and we look forward to the next steps in advancing project,"stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO."This is a significant milestone that reinforces our conviction in fully evaluating the potential for silver mineralization across the property. We are eager to keep the market informed as we continue to make progress, and we believe this development will bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exciting opportunity."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver globe

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.

Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

In 2022, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2022. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on May 25, 2023.

A total of 121,898,845 shares were represented at the meeting, being 44.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results submitted by proxy are as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
rows of silver bars

How to Invest in Silver (Updated 2023)

How does one invest in silver given the metal’s notorious volatility? That’s a question on many investors’ minds.

Silver has long been an attractive vehicle not only for storing wealth, but for generating it too. Silver bugs rave about the growth opportunities to be had in a price rally. However, what goes up must come down, and the silver market is prone to deep dives.

Before investing in silver, one should consider the pros and cons, how the white metal can be added to a portfolio, the elements that affect silver’s movements and where its price could be headed. Read on to learn more.

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $37.0 MILLION, $0.21 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION OF $85.6 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2023

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q4 Fiscal 2023") and twelve months ended March 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

×