Silver Eagle Mines (CSE:SEM)

Silver Eagle to change name to Nevada Organic Phosphate

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SEM) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. to better reflect the business of the Company.

The Company's common shares are currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SEM". As a result of the name change, the Company expects its common shares to commence trading under the new name and the new symbol "NOP" on or about May 9, 2023. The CSE is expected to publish a bulletin in due course confirming the effective date of the name change and new symbol for trading purposes. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change is 641394101 (ISIN CA6413941015).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robin Dow"

Contact Information

Robin Dow,

CEO

Email: robin@dowgroup.ca

Telephone: 604.355.9986

About Silver Eagle Mines Inc.

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8 one-fourth km long, in NE Nevada. The only organic sedimentary phosphate bed in North America, it is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, NV, and the rail head to California.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source

Nutrien Cautions Investors Regarding TRC Capital's Below Market "Mini-Tender" Offer

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) has received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC Capital") to purchase up to 1,000,000 Nutrien shares, or approximately 0.20% of Nutrien's outstanding shares, at a price of C$93.89 per share. The offering price represents a discount of 4.49% and 4.40%, respectively, to the closing prices of Nutrien shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange on April 4, 2023, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.

Nutrien does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited offer, has no association with TRC Capital or its offer, and does not recommend or endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer. Shareholders are cautioned that TRC Capital's offer has been made at a price below the current market price for the shares.

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-396-8049 or 1-416-764-8646. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Andrew O'Donnell: More Market Pain to Come, 3 Stocks That Work Now

As broad market chaos continues, Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset is looking for opportunities that align with current trends and will work during uncertain times, and he shared three small-cap stocks he likes right now.

"We're interested in specific themes that we see are in this shift — whether you want to call it a shift or a great reset," he told the Investing News Network during an interview. "We're focused on specific companies and specific areas where there's an opportunity to still make money even if overall markets are down."

O'Donnell spoke first about First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS), which is focused on beneficiating high-grade phosphate for use in the electric vehicle industry. The material is an ingredient in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are rising in popularity.

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.5 Billion of 5-Year and 30-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.900 percent senior notes due March 27, 2028 and US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.800 percent senior notes due March 27, 2053 (together, the "senior notes"). The offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay its US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% senior notes upon their maturity on May 13, 2023, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update

-- First launch quarter for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection --

-- Q4 and full year net sales of $10.1 million --

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern/5:30 a.m. Pacific.

Conference Call and Webcast:

×