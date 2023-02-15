Phosphate Investing News

Silver Eagle Mines to Issue 633,465 Units for Debt

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SEM) announces that it will complete a securities for debt, issuing an aggregate of 633,465 units at a price of $0.10 per unit to settle $63,338.00 Each unit will be comprised of a common share of the Company and one warrant exercisable at a price of $0.20 until February 15, 2025. The Company further announces that it has granted 5,000 options to a consultant to the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 until February 15, 2027.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

By order of the Board "Robin Dow" Contact Information Robin Dow, CEO Email: robin@dowgroup.ca Telephone: 604.355.9986

About Silver Eagle Mines Inc.

Silver Eagle Mines is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8 one-fourth km long, in NE Nevada. The only organic sedimentary phosphate bed in North America, it is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, NV, and the rail head to California. "Blow it up, dig it up, grind it up, bag it up, and ship it out by rail"

Forward Looking Statements [insert as required] Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

How to Invest in Phosphate (Updated 2023)

How to Invest in Phosphate (Updated 2023)

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses. For example, 90 percent of phosphate is primarily used in the agriculture sector.

Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all over the world as a way to aid plant growth. It is also used as a supplement in animal feed, as a food preservative and for several other chemical purposes.

As the world's population grows and demand for food increases, the need for phosphate fertilizer is only expected to increase. For that reason, some believe phosphate investing is compelling. Read on for a brief overview of the phosphate market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

Keep reading...Show less

×