CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Silver Eagle Mines Inc.

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM) has announced a name and symbol change to Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (NOP).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 9, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 8, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (SEM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (NOP).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 9 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 8 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : le 9 mai/May 2023
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : SEM
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : NOP
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 641394 10 1
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 641394 10 1 5
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 82770G100/CA82770G1000

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Silver Eagle to change name to Nevada Organic Phosphate

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SEM) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. to better reflect the business of the Company.

The Company's common shares are currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SEM". As a result of the name change, the Company expects its common shares to commence trading under the new name and the new symbol "NOP" on or about May 9, 2023. The CSE is expected to publish a bulletin in due course confirming the effective date of the name change and new symbol for trading purposes. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change is 641394101 (ISIN CA6413941015).

Nutrien Cautions Investors Regarding TRC Capital's Below Market "Mini-Tender" Offer

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) has received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC Capital") to purchase up to 1,000,000 Nutrien shares, or approximately 0.20% of Nutrien's outstanding shares, at a price of C$93.89 per share. The offering price represents a discount of 4.49% and 4.40%, respectively, to the closing prices of Nutrien shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange on April 4, 2023, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.

Nutrien does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited offer, has no association with TRC Capital or its offer, and does not recommend or endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer. Shareholders are cautioned that TRC Capital's offer has been made at a price below the current market price for the shares.

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-396-8049 or 1-416-764-8646. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Andrew O'Donnell: More Market Pain to Come, 3 Stocks That Work Now

As broad market chaos continues, Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset is looking for opportunities that align with current trends and will work during uncertain times, and he shared three small-cap stocks he likes right now.

"We're interested in specific themes that we see are in this shift — whether you want to call it a shift or a great reset," he told the Investing News Network during an interview. "We're focused on specific companies and specific areas where there's an opportunity to still make money even if overall markets are down."

O'Donnell spoke first about First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS), which is focused on beneficiating high-grade phosphate for use in the electric vehicle industry. The material is an ingredient in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are rising in popularity.

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.5 Billion of 5-Year and 30-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.900 percent senior notes due March 27, 2028 and US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.800 percent senior notes due March 27, 2053 (together, the "senior notes"). The offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay its US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% senior notes upon their maturity on May 13, 2023, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update

-- First launch quarter for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection --

-- Q4 and full year net sales of $10.1 million --

