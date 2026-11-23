(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - November 23, 2026 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") announces it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced acquisition of a royalty on all silver produced from the producing El Bagre Gold Mining Complex in Antioquia, Colombia (the "Royalty") from Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) ("Soma") for total cash consideration of US$10,000,000 (the "Transaction"). The Royalty is Silver Crown's ninth silver royalty and its first in Colombia. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
CLOSING HIGHLIGHTS:
Royalty now in effect on a producing mine: Silver Crown paid the first tranche of US$3,000,000 (less a US$75,000 work fee) on November 20, 2026 and the Royalty has been granted, effective October 1, 2026. Silver Crown is entitled to its share of silver from El Bagre for the full fourth quarter of 2026.
Existing gold financing repaid in full at closing: At Soma's direction, approximately US$1,500,000 of the first tranche was paid directly to Soma's existing gold financier to repay in full the financing secured against Soma's Colombian operating subsidiary and the El Bagre assets. The financier has agreed to release all of its security within five business days of payment, well ahead of the December 31, 2026 target date announced on November 2, 2026.
Clear path to the full Royalty: The release of the financier's security clears the way for Silver Crown to be granted first-ranking security over the El Bagre mining titles, production, plant and related assets. Following registration of that security, Silver Crown will pay the second tranche of US$7,000,000 and the Royalty will increase from 30% to 100% of its full terms. If the second tranche is paid on or before December 31, 2026, the Royalty will apply at 100% for the entire fourth quarter of 2026.
Guaranteed by the mine owner: Soma's obligations under the Royalty are guaranteed by Operadora Minera S.A.S., the Colombian subsidiary of Soma that owns and operates El Bagre.
Immediately accretive: The Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Silver Crown on a per share basis, on both attributable silver ounces and cash flow, and is expected to increase the Company's attributable silver ounce revenue by approximately 29% in 2027 and 57% in 2028.
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO of Silver Crown, commented: "This is an important transaction for Silver Crown. We now hold a royalty on a producing mine with more than a decade of operating history, in a new jurisdiction for our portfolio, and we closed ahead of schedule. Repaying Soma's existing gold financing out of our first tranche means the largest condition to completing the Transaction is being addressed now, weeks ahead of plan, and it puts us on a clear path to first-ranking security and the full Royalty. At 100%, the Royalty gives our shareholders minimum deliveries of more than 300,000 ounces of silver over approximately five and a half years, with a life of mine royalty tail. I wish to thank the Soma Gold team and their financier for working with us to reach this milestone, and we look forward to a long partnership with Soma as it continues to grow production in Colombia."
THE ROYALTY
During the delivery period, Silver Crown will receive the greater of 90% of payable silver produced at El Bagre and scheduled minimum deliveries totalling 305,500 ounces of silver over approximately five and a half years, paid quarterly in cash at the LBMA silver price less a fixed 3% deduction. Thereafter, the Royalty converts to a 7.5% net smelter return royalty on silver for the life of the mine. Until the second tranche is paid, these terms apply at 30%. Further details of the Transaction are set out in the Company's news release of November 2, 2026.
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds nine silver royalties across seven projects. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
T: (416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the release and discharge of the security held by Soma's existing gold financier and its timing, the grant and registration of first-ranking security in favour of Silver Crown, the payment and timing of the second tranche of the purchase price and the increase of the Royalty to 100% of its full terms, the expected accretion from the Transaction and the expected increase in the Company's attributable silver ounce revenue, the timing and amount of royalty payments and minimum deliveries under the Royalty, future production at El Bagre, and the Company's pipeline of royalty opportunities. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including assumptions regarding the silver price, the continuation of production at El Bagre at or above current rates, Soma's performance of its obligations under the royalty agreement, the release of the existing financier's security and the registration of security in favour of Silver Crown on the terms and within the time expected, and the satisfaction of the conditions to payment of the second tranche.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the release of the existing financier's security is delayed or not completed, that first-ranking security in favour of Silver Crown is not granted or registered, or that the conditions to payment of the second tranche are not satisfied; the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations and operations in Colombia, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; the financial condition of Soma and its ability to fund its operations and perform its obligations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
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