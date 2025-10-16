Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche Of Silver Royalty On PPX Mining's Igor 4 Project

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX: SLCRF, FRA: QS0 ) ( " Silver Crown " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche (the " Final Tranche ") of its previously announced silver royalty (the " Royalty ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from PPX Mining Corp.'s (" PPX ") Igor 4 project in Peru (the " Igor Project "). To complete the Final Tranche, the Company paid US$637,000 (the " Final Payment ") in cash to PPX.

Upon receiving the Final payment, the Royalty will increase by 3.9% of the cash equivalent of the silver produced at the Igor Project to the final total of 15%, and the total payable silver ounces under the Royalty will increase by an additional 58,500 ounces to an aggregate total of 225,000 ounces of Silver, as per the royalty agreement dated December 13, 2024 between the Company and PPX, as amended on July 31, 2025. To date, PPX has paid the Company 2,247 ounces of silver out of such total.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The PPX silver royalty together with the recently closed financing positions us to reach positive free cash flow in 2026 without the need to access the capital markets for working capital purposes. We only expect to raise capital for specific new royalties during the foreseeable future."

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | FRA: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

ABOUT PPX MINING CORP.

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department. PPX is focused on disciplined growth, responsible development, and long-term value creation for shareholders and local stakeholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, future payments and deliver of ounces of silver under the terms of the Royalty, future cash flows, access to capital markers or potential issuance of securities. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Silver Crown will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; Silver Crown's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by Silver Crown to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Silver Crown; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on Silver Crown's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. Silver Crown has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Silver Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of Silver Crown in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between Silver Crown any and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by Silver Crown and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

