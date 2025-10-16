Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche Of Silver Royalty On PPX Mining's Igor 4 Project

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX: SLCRF, FRA: QS0 ) ( " Silver Crown " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche (the " Final Tranche ") of its previously announced silver royalty (the " Royalty ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from PPX Mining Corp.'s (" PPX ") Igor 4 project in Peru (the " Igor Project "). To complete the Final Tranche, the Company paid US$637,000 (the " Final Payment ") in cash to PPX.
Upon receiving the Final payment, the Royalty will increase by 3.9% of the cash equivalent of the silver produced at the Igor Project to the final total of 15%, and the total payable silver ounces under the Royalty will increase by an additional 58,500 ounces to an aggregate total of 225,000 ounces of Silver, as per the royalty agreement dated December 13, 2024 between the Company and PPX, as amended on July 31, 2025. To date, PPX has paid the Company 2,247 ounces of silver out of such total.
Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The PPX silver royalty together with the recently closed financing positions us to reach positive free cash flow in 2026 without the need to access the capital markets for working capital purposes. We only expect to raise capital for specific new royalties during the foreseeable future."
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | FRA: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
ABOUT PPX MINING CORP.
PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department. PPX is focused on disciplined growth, responsible development, and long-term value creation for shareholders and local stakeholders.
