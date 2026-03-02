Silver Bullet Mines Enters Long Term Supply Agreement with Ocean Partners US Inc.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI,OTC:SBMCF) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a five-year framework agreement with Ocean Partners US Inc. ("Ocean Partners") to supply high grade mineralized material and concentrates. The framework agreement provides that all material from all SBMI mines in Arizona, whether in concentrate form or another form, will be sold to Ocean Partners during the five year period commencing February 1, 2026. Currently the commitment is for SBMI to ship to Ocean Partners up to 36,000 tons of product per annum, with the opportunity to increase that number in the coming months.

Ocean Partners is a well-known global trading firm specializing in nonferrous metals concentrates for miners, smelters and refiners. The Ocean Partners team applies extensive expertise in technical, commercial, financial and political insight to create informed, analytical and creative solutions for the benefit of long-term partners.

Personnel from Ocean Partners have been to the SBMI mill site in Globe, Arizona and at least one of the Company's Arizona mines as part of its due diligence review, and advise that SBMI would be an excellent fit for its growth plans. The framework agreement allows both parties to expand their association seamlessly in the future. The Company is very pleased to enter into this agreement with such a high-profile partner as it provides assurance that as SBMI grows it will have a ready market for all its saleable products.

The framework agreement provides confidential commercial terms of sale and payments that will enable SBMI to generate significant revenue and expand its operations using funds from the sale of product.

Currently the Company is working on increasing the throughput at its wholly-owned mill in Globe, Arizona and is purchasing additional circuits to recover additional products. Assuming the Company has suitable financing arrangements, the Company intends to install a portable crushing plant at the newly acquired Columbia Mine. It is a busy time for the Company as it ramps up production, increases its land holdings, and expands its revenue generating capabilities.

Ocean Partners also has indicated an interest in working with the Company as it develops the Washington Mine in Idaho and brings that past producer back into production.

The Company's mill is processing concentrates on a daily basis, five days per week. As previously reported, five shipments of concentrate have been sent to a refiner and payment has been received for the initial shipment. SBMI expects to receive payment for the remaining four shipments in the near future. It is intended that all future shipments of concentrate, including those currently at the mill site in Arizona, will become part of the new Ocean Partners agreement.

For further information:

John Carter
Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO
cartera@sympatico.ca
+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi
Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets
pclausi@brantcapital.ca
+1 (416) 890-1232

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder and regulatory approvals including the BLM; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

