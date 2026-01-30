Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Announces First Payment From Arizona Operations

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Announces First Payment From Arizona Operations

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI,OTC:SBMCF) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received its first payment for concentrate from its Arizona Mining Operations.

The first shipment of gold/silver concentrate consisted primarily of waste material from the KT Mine and SC Mine was received by the Buyer on October 29, 2025. The Company has now completed five shipments of gold/silver concentrate and is currently processing mine material to create the sixth shipment. Management reasonably believes that subsequent shipments should increase in both tonnage and grade. SBMI is transitioning from development and ramp up activities to cash generating operations in Arizona.

"This is a significant step forward for Silver Bullet Mines" said John Carter, CEO. "Commencing cash received from operations validates the work completed to date on the Company's Arizona assets and demonstrates the ability to process material through the production cycle. This is an important milestone in the evolution of the Company."

The Company continues to ship gold/silver concentrate and expects to receive payments on a regular basis as operational conditions, processing schedules, and market factors develop. Details of the payments are confidential and cannot be disclosed at this time.

SBMI remains focused on advancing its assets both in Arizona and Idaho responsibly while creating value for shareholders through disciplined operational execution.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. is a mining company focused on acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal properties in North America.

For further information:

John Carter
Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO
cartera@sympatico.ca
+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi
Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets
pclausi@brantcapital.ca
+1 (416) 890-1232

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global pathogen; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the exploration for and the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mining and mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax and tariff matters; fires, floods, snowfall, spring thaw and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to any buyer of the Company's products; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282203

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

silver-bullet-mines-corpsbmi-cctsxv-sbmisilver-investing
SBMI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Keep Reading...
Silver coins and a silver bar.

Willem Middelkoop: Silver Short Squeeze Not Over, Get Ready for Metal Wars

Willem Middelkoop, founder of Commodity Discovery Fund, breaks down his outlook for silver, saying that at this point US$200 or even US$300 per ounce is in the cards for the white metal. "We're in the first innings I think of this short squeeze, so it's not over yet," he said.Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in 2026,... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc (AIM:ATN)

Multiple Copper-Silver Mineralised Structures Identified, Agdz Est Project, Morocco

Aterian plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce encouraging surface sampling results from its 100%-owned Agdz Est Copper-Silver ("Cu-Ag") Project ("Agdz Est" or the "Project") in the Kingdom of Morocco ("Morocco").The results identify... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Silver's Next Price Target, Plus 10 Stocks to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, weighs in on recent silver and gold price milestones and shares his next targets. He also discusses stocks he's watching in sectors like silver, gold and "special situations."Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Silver Price Breakout — Key Drivers, Next Catalyst

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management explains what's behind silver's move into the triple digits, weighing in China's key role in the market. He also talks about taking profits in silver, and shares his outlook for gold and critical minerals.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at Triple Digits, Here's What Happens Next

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, shares his thoughts on what's next for silver after its run into triple digits. "I do think that we're going to end the year higher than where we are now. Perhaps to the tune of 20, 30, perhaps even 40 percent higher," he said.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Related News

uranium-investing

Spot Uranium Passes US$100, Extends Year-Long Rally

gold-investing

WGC: Gold Demand Tops 5,000 Tons for the First Time on Investment, Central Bank Buying

oil-and-gas-investing

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

nickel-investing

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

copper-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report