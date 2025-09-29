Silo Pharma Updates Strategic Agreement with Fireblocks to Secure Crypto Treasury Management

Fireblocks is a globally recognized leader in the digital assets space, facilitating the secure transfer of more than $10 trillion to date

SILO Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or "the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, announced that it has begun implementing its strategic agreement with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments, to provide institutional-grade infrastructure for its crypto treasury management platform\.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo, commented, "Fireblocks brings unmatched expertise and a proven track record to help Silo implement our treasury strategy. Together, we have begun building an institutional-grade infrastructure with the technology and safeguards needed to buy, stake, and manage digital assets at scale."

Fireblocks is a globally recognized leader in the digital assets space, having facilitated the secure transfer of more than $10 trillion to date. Its multi-layer security framework combines multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Intel SGX, a signature policy engine, and a deposit address authentication network—delivering one of the most trusted custody solutions available to institutional clients.

About Silo Pharma


Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements


This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. ("Silo" or "the Company") to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.


Contact
800-705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


SILO Pharma Inc

SILO Pharma Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research.

