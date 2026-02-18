Silo Pharma Receives Notice of Allowance in Japan for SPC-15, Expanding Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

SILO Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or the "Company"), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that the Japan Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering its lead asset, SPC-15, a novel intranasal therapeutic targeting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The allowed application, titled "Compositions and Methods for the Prevention of Stress-Induced Fear, Depression-Like Behavior, and Anxiety-Like Behavior," strengthens Silo's growing intellectual-property portfolio in stress-modulating therapeutics and supports the Company's strategy to protect its core scientific innovations in key global markets.

"The approval of this patent is extremely important to Silo as it protects our lead asset while simultaneously bolstering our intellectual property portfolio, said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Therapeutics. "Additionally, it reinforces the novelty of our approach to preventing stress-induced behavioral disorders and expands our international patent estate in a highly significant pharmaceutical jurisdiction."

A Notice of Allowance indicates that the patent office has completed its examination and determined that the application meets the requirements for patentability and should be granted shortly. The allowed application is directed to both composition and method claims related to proprietary therapeutic approaches designed to prevent or mitigate behavioral responses associated with stress.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.
Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about the intended use of proceeds from the offering, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact
(800) 705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


