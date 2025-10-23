Silo Pharma Issues Update on Milestone Achievements in PTSD Drug Development and New Digital Assets Treasury Program

Significant milestones are approaching in drug development; additional digital asset purchases expected

Preparation for FDA IND application expected to commence before year-end

SILO Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("SILO" or "the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced a comprehensive update detailing progress for lead candidate SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety, and key achievements under SILO's new digital assets treasury platform launched in August 2025.

Biopharmaceutical Platform:

Silo is advancing SPC-15, its lead therapeutic candidate, through the final preparations required
prior to submitting an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA. Recent milestones in its drug discovery program include:

  • Positive bioanalytical and safety/toxicology results for an FDA-requested 7-day large animal safety study of SPC-15.
  • Finalizing drug-device study of the formulation-specific microchip-based nasal spray system used for SPC-15 drug delivery.
  • Completion of an IND-enabling GLP (Good Laboratory Practice)-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study of SPC-15. Data is expected in early 2026.
  • Global intellectual property expansion with patents for SPC-15 technology in the U.S., Australia, and Japan. Continuing IP expansion is a core element of Silo's drug development strategy.

Digital Assets Treasury:

Silo launched a digital assets treasury strategy in early August 2025 to participate in the growth and adoption of cryptocurrency and to expand and strengthen the Company's capital resources. The strategy combines staking for yield with a hedged overlay to reduce volatility in portfolio positions while maintaining upside potential.

  • Initial cryptocurrency purchases made in September and October in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and ResearchCoin (RSC).
  • Lead crypto strategy advisor, Corwin Yu, appointed for active management of Silo's crypto portfolio targeting multi-chain digital asset growth and decentralized finance (DeFi) integration.
  • New Crypto Advisory Board, chaired by Corwin Yu, formed to expand Silo's expert support for cryptocurrency audit and compliance. Two additional members are expected to join before year-end or in early 2026.
  • Engaged Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for building blockchain applications and managing digital asset operations, and for providing custody technology services for the institutional crypto treasury platform.

CEO Commentary:

"Our team recently executed a strategic corporate initiative to diversify our operations as both a biopharmaceutical developer and a cryptocurrency treasury company. This expansion is aimed at creating long-term, sustainable stockholder value through treasury growth, asset diversification, and a stronger capital foundation to advance our ongoing drug development programs," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo.

"Multiple catalysts are on the horizon as we prepare to submit our SPC-15 IND to the FDA. We believe that SPC-15 is well-positioned to proceed into a Phase 1 clinical trial upon FDA approval of our IND, which we plan to submit in 2026. Positive results from the safety/toxicology large animal study further support that SPC-15's formulation and spray profile will meet the safety standards for clinical trials

Commenting on Silo's crypto treasury model, Weisblum continued, "We are pleased with our initial achievements under our new crypto strategy. The four investments we've made to date underscore our confidence in the continued growth of blockchain technology and the expanding adoption of cryptocurrency as a store of value and medium of exchange. We believe that our digital asset platform is set for success through our engagement with Fireblocks for highly secure institutional-grade infrastructure and crypto technology."

"Looking ahead, with significant milestones approaching in drug development and additional purchases of leading digital assets, we believe Silo is strategically positioned to drive innovation and capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Catalysts:

Set forth below are catalysts expected to further Silo's strategies for its biopharmaceutic platform and digital asset treasury program:

  • Data from IND-enabling GLP study is expected in 2026.
  • Follow-up conversations with the FDA expected to occur in November 2025 to confirm what management believes are the final data points needed to open an IND before year-end for SPC-15 in PTSD.
  • Identify, evaluate, and select clinical research organization (CRO) sites for first-in-human SPC-15 trials.
  • Pursue an additional therapeutic indication for SPC-15 to be included in human clinical trials.
  • Secure the FDA's 505(b)(2) accelerated regulatory pathway for clinical development.
  • Advance SP-26 ketamine implant for chronic pain and fibromyalgia.
  • Continue strategic purchases of various leading cryptocurrencies and optimize digital asset infrastructure and compliance platforms.
  • Participate in the decentralized science (DeSci) Web3 movement, driving transparent, tokenized scientific research in collaboration with ResearchHub.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. ("Silo" or "the Company") to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

800-705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SILO Pharma IncSILOOTCMKTS:SILONanotech Investing
SILO
The Conversation (0)

SILO Pharma Inc

Keep Reading...
Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), to be renamed Born Defense Inc., is pleased to announce that it has submitted its listing statement (the "Listing Statement") with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on September 26, 2025, for review in connection with its... Keep Reading...
IMARC

Two years of toil has us at new tech tipping point: A conversation with ABB’s Joachim Braun

‘We cannot wait for the perfect solution when we have the tools to make a real difference today’

Keep Reading...
Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses" and Outstanding Comedy for "Palm Royale"

Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses" and Outstanding Comedy for "Palm Royale"

With best-ever Emmy showing, Apple TV+ lands nominations across 16 Apple Originals including "Lessons in Chemistry," "The Morning Show," "Slow Horses," "Palm Royale," "Loot," "Hijack," "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces," "Girls State," "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy," "Masters... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Furthers Leadership as the Best Data Foundation for Enterprises

Snowflake Furthers Leadership as the Best Data Foundation for Enterprises

Customers now gain increased interoperability with open data, governed internal collaboration, and enhanced efficiency with new advancements to Snowflake's leading platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 ,... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Open catalog for Apache Iceberg helps organizations gain control and flexibility over their enterprise data Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 , Polaris Catalog , a vendor-neutral, open catalog implementation... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has granted 25,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech

Get access to more exclusive Nanotech Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024. Details for the Company's presentation: Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Time:... Keep Reading...
Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two... Keep Reading...
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk... Keep Reading...

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre