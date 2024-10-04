Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Control Bionics

Significant Increase in Revenue from Faster NDIS Approvals and Launch of New Leasing Programs

Control Bionics Limited (ASX: CBL) is pleased to report a significant improvement in NDIS approvals alongside the successful launch of our long-term leasing program for the Trilogy system.

Strong NDIS Approval Momentum

Following a challenging period marked by industry-wide delays in NDIS approvals since late 2023, we are pleased to report a significant and steady increase in approvals over the past eight weeks. During this time, we have received approvals totalling close to $400,000, reflecting growing momentum in the approval process. These approvals will be recognised as revenue as devices are shipped to our customers. This $400,000 in approvals totals more than CBL received from the NDIS over the previous 5 months. Our team has continued to grow the pipeline of opportunities, with nearly $1.0 million currently awaiting approval from the NDIS or expected to be submitted shortly. We have been really encouraged by the level of engagement we’ve had with the NDIS and are confident we will see continued approvals from the Agency in the coming months.

Launch of New Leasing Programs for Trilogy and NeuroNode in Australia

We recently launched in Australia a long-term leasing program for our Trilogy system, designed to help individuals with neurodegenerative conditions gain quicker access to vital communication technology. This flexible program allows our customers to lease the device for 12 months at a lower cost than purchasing outright. The equipment will remain owned by Control Bionics. This program has been well received, and the NDIS has already approved our first submitted application under this new offering. This marks a positive response from the NDIS and validates the effectiveness of our leasing initiative. Additionally, we are preparing to launch a similar leasing program for our NeuroNode product, further expanding the range of funding options for our customers.

Rights Issue Update

Control Bionics is currently conducting a pro rata non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to $2.1 million. The issue offers shareholders one new ordinary share for every seven held at an issue price of 7c per share, with one option for every two shares, exercisable at 10c within two years. The rights issue is underwritten for ~$890,000 and will support the commercialisation of the NeuroStrip, the launch of DROVE, and the expansion of the NeuroNode Only strategy.

In parallel to the Rights Issue, CBL successfully received subscriptions for $1.15m in new shares on the same terms as the rights issues. This placement will complete subject to shareholder approval at CBL’s AGM on 10 October 2024.

Research and Development Tax Incentive

Control Bionics is pleased to announce it recently received a Research and Development Tax Incentive of $736,794 for the financial year ended 30 June 2024. This amount is consistent with that disclosed in the Annual Report lodged with the ASX. The debt facility with Radium Capital has been repaid leaving a residual amount of $288,587.

This announcement is authorised by CBL CEO Jeremy Steele.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Control Bionics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:cbllife sciencemedical devicemedical device investing
The Conversation (0)

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 296868. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New clinical data demonstrate excellent lesion durability with PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System in real-world setting as approvals and adoption expand globally

  • APHRS: New data confirm robust long-term durability and highly efficient procedure performed without fluoroscopy
  • Successful launch in Japan follows recent reimbursement approval
  • Approvals across APAC including China and Australia broaden reach for patients

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the presentation of clinical study results demonstrating a high rate of durable lesion formation for the PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System in treating atrial fibrillation (Afib). Invasive remapping conducted approximately two months post-ablation with the PulseSelect PFA System demonstrated durable isolation in 98% of pulmonary veins (PV) and 96% of patients had all veins isolated.

Results were presented as a late breaking clinical trial at the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) meeting in Sydney, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. places No. 397 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 397 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Knight earned its spot with three-year growth of 64%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic expands AiBLE spine surgery ecosystem with new technologies and Siemens Healthineers partnership

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced today at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 39 th Annual Meeting in Chicago the commercial launch of several software, hardware, and imaging innovations. These enhancements are designed to advance AiBLE™, the Medtronic smart ecosystem of innovative navigation, robotics, data and AI, imaging, software and implants that enable more predictable outcomes in spine and cranial procedures. In line with its commitment to increasing the quality of care for patients with spinal conditions, Medtronic also announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to explore opportunities to further expand access to advanced pre- and post-operative imaging technologies for spine care.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surgeons stand around a hospital bed with patient on it and a surgical robot above it.

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2024)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$7.42 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.31 billion in 2024. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Hosts 2024 Investor Day

Highlights Include the Company's Industry-Leading Businesses, Proven Growth Strategy, and Outstanding Long-Term Financial Outlook

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Strategic Acquisition and Capital Raising - Investor Presentation | 3 October 2024

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

resource investing

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

resource investing

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rare Earth Investing

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Uranium Investing

3 Best-performing ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Nickel Investing

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

×