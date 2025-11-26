Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 26, 2025
East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and base metals explorer, is pleased to announce an Independent JORC-Compliant Exploration Target (the "Exploration Target") for the Soviet-era Rulikha Deposit. The Rulikha Deposit is located primarily on East Star's 100%-owned tenements in the East Region of Kazakhstan. The estimate contains an upper limit of 23Mt @ 2.4% copper equivalent (CuEq), constrained by an open pit using the processing recoveries and metal prices contained in Table 2 below. Using the upper limit assessment, the deposit has the potential to contain over 550,000 tonnes of copper; nearly double the CuEq metal of the Company's Verkhuba Copper Deposit.
The town of Rulikha and the district of Shemonaikha have already provided East Star with the required land access approvals to drill, however, further environmental approvals are still required.
Highlights:
- Near-surface, high-grade copper
- Vein 1 contains very high Cu grades and significant thickness
- Mineralisation begins from approximately 30 m depth resulting in a low strip ratio
- Multiple payable metals
- Contributions from Zn, Ag, Pb and Au improve optionality and potential economics
- Excellent infrastructure
- Rail (<2km), roads, power lines, existing concentrators within trucking/rail distance
- Large mineralised system
- Numerous mineralised lenses over a 1.9 km strike
- Additional untested anomalies (such as the Rulikha North IP target) provide significant upside beyond current modelling
- Water, the local settlement, and moving infrastructure are three hurdles which need to be overcome for permitting drilling and any future mining of this deposit
- The full report can be found here: https://www.eaststarplc.com/presentationsandreports
Table 1: Exploration Target, Upper and Lower Limit
Veins 1-3
Tonnage
Cu (%)
Contained Cu (t)
Au (g/t)
Au (oz)
Zn (%)
Zn (t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag (oz)
Lower Limit
15,000,000
1%
150,000
0.1
48,000
0.80%
120,000
5
2,400,000
Upper Limit
23,000,000
2%
460,000
0.3
222,000
1.50%
345,000
15
11,000,000
Independent Consultant Recommendations to Convert to a Mineral Resource
1. Verification/twin drilling of Vein 1 and upper lens system
2. Infill drilling to confirm continuity and reduce spacing
3. Density measurements
4. Metallurgical sampling
5. Regulatory approvals for water-protection areas
Alex Walker, CEO of East Star Resources, commented:
"We're delighted to add a second and significant multi-element advanced exploration target to our portfolio. If converted to a JORC resource, Rulikha could increase our copper inventory by three times, while the economic modelling, based on the limited historic drill data available, provides an early indication of an extremely robust operation. East Star will need to undertake the significant consulting work to advance this project, and we look forward to working with the government and local communities to realise the shared benefits such a development could bring."
Figure 1: Two Priority Target Areas Requiring Verification Drilling
Figure 2: Samples from Site Containing Copper Oxides and Sulphides Directly Above Target 1
In-situ copper oxide (malachite) at Target 1
In-situ sulphides at Target 1
Table 2: Pit Optimisation Parameters
Value
Unit
Ore Mining Cost
2.00
USD$/t
Waste Mining Cost
2.00
USD$/t
Mining Loss
0.0
%
Mining Dilution
0.0
%
Processing cost (Flotation)
20
USD$/t
Processing recoveries:
Copper
90
wt %
Zinc
70
wt %
Lead
50
wt %
Gold
50
wt %
T&R Cost
4.0
USD$/t
G&A Cost
2.0
USD$/t
Element price:
Copper
9,300
USD$/t
Zinc
2,500
USD$/t
Lead
1,750
USD$/t
Gold
3,000
USD$/oz
Payability
Copper
90
wt %
Zinc
60
wt %
Lead
60
wt %
Gold
50
wt %
Royalties:
Copper
8.6
wt %
Zinc
10.5
wt %
Lead
10.4
wt %
Gold
10.5
wt %
Copper Equivalent (Cu_Eq) Factor:
Copper
1.000
Zinc
0.209
Lead
0.105
Gold
0.580
Ore Density
2.9
t/m3
Waste Density
2.9
t/m3
Final Pit Slopes
40
degrees
Cutoff Grade
0.50
Cu_Eq %
Reference
Nichols, R (2025) Estimation and Reporting of an Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit, East Kazakhstan. [Accessed 20 November 2025]. Available at: https://www.eaststarplc.com/presentationsandreports
Contacts:
East Star Resources Plc
Alex Walker, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0234 (via Vigo Consulting)
SI Capital (Corporate Broker)
Nick Emerson
Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons / Peter Jacob / Anna Stacey
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0234
About East Star Resources Plc
East Star Resources is focused on the discovery and development of copper and gold in Kazakhstan. The Company is pursuing multiple exploration strategies including:
- Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration, which to date includes a deposit with a maiden JORC MRE of 20.3Mt @ 1.16% copper, 1.54% zinc and 0.27% lead, in an infrastructure-rich region, amenable to a low capex development
- Copper porphyry and epithermal gold exploration, with multiple opportunities for Tier 1 deposits and a $25 million+ strategic JV agreement with Endeavour Mining for gold exploration
Visit our website:
Follow us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-star-resources/
Subscribe to our email alert service to be notified whenever East Star releases news:
www.eaststarplc.com/newsalerts
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Alex Walker, CEO of the Company.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 2014/596/EU which is part of domestic UK law pursuant to the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information (as defined in UK MAR) is now considered to be in the public domain.
The Conversation (0)
5h
BHP and Anglo Officially End Merger Talks
BHP Group (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP,OTCQB:BHPLF) confirmed in a statement on Monday (November 24) that its discussions on a merger with Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:NGLOY) have officially ended.The discussions trace back to April 2024, when BHP made its first offer to Anglo to combine their... Keep Reading...
6h
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project
Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that the 1st drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-01) has been completed to target depth and is in progress on its 2nd hole... Keep Reading...
25 November
Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations
Second drillhole results reinforce Redmoor's exceptional high-grade nature, with very high-grade sample intersections and multiple thick zones of mineralisation
Strategic Minerals plc (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDF), an international mineral exploration and production company, is delighted to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cornwall Resources Limited ("CRL"), has received standout drillhole assay results from CRD034b, including very high-grades and... Keep Reading...
24 November
ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies
Copper prices have been volatile in 2025, fueled by economic uncertainty from an ever-changing US trade policy and strong supply and demand fundamentals. The International Copper Study Group, the leading copper market watcher, reported an apparent refined copper surplus of 94,000 tonnes through... Keep Reading...
24 November
Harmony Greenlights US$1.75 Billion Eva Copper Mine Buildout
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY,JSE:HAR) announced that it has approved development of its Eva Copper project in Queensland after completing an updated feasibility study, with an estimated capital of US$1.75 billion across a three-year window.The South African miner said Monday (November24) that... Keep Reading...
20 November
Diamond Core Rig Arrived on Site
Critical Mineral Resources plc (“CMR”, “Company”) is delighted to announce the arrival of its diamond core drilling rig at Agadir Melloul, marking a major step forward that puts the project in an excellent position to accelerate drilling activity. The team is now focused on commissioning the rig... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00