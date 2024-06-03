- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek
EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- pXRF geochemistry programme has confirmed an extensive broad copper mineralised zone
- The mineralised discovery zone, tested by pXRF over soil, termite mound and rock chip sample mediums, covers an area approximately 720m long x 480m wide
- The highest copper grade recorded was 32.5% from 27 rock chip samples
- Significant copper grades up to 2,484ppm were recorded from pXRF soil samples whilst the highest termite mound sample recorded 1,674ppm copper
- Samples from the programme have been dispatched to the laboratory for wet geochemistry testing to confirm and correlate the pXRF in field results
- Results indicate the mineralisation is significant and pervasive between outcropping high-grade copper veining and stockwork veining within the discovery zone and is interpreted to be a subset of a much broader and significant system
- Additional sampling has defined a mineralised, copper anomalous, shear zone extending at least 2.5 km to the SE
- Drone LiDAR and photogrammetry works now complete with data processing underway
- Ground pole dipole, IP resistivity and MT survey scheduled for August
- Airborne aeromagnetic survey over Yataga Igneous Complex scheduled between July and October
- Maiden drilling programme planned for October 2024 following ground geophysics assessment
Portable XRF (pXRF) geochemistry results have extended previously defined high-grade copper mineralisation and aided the interpretation of structural controls. The pXRF programme forms part of a wider suite of geochemical surveys designed to confirm and extend the known mineralisation of this significant copper porphyry discovery.
EMU Non-Executive Chairman Peter Thomas commented,
“The initial pXRF results from the field are highly encouraging with broad disseminated copper mineralisation reported from the discovery zone potentially providing EMU with an immediate drill target. Whilst geophysics planned over the next few months will tighten drilling vectors, we are optimistic the results support our interpretation that Fiery Creek could host a large bulk multi- million tonne copper – silver porphyry system.
The pXRF survey was designed to extend our previous laboratory analysed geochemistry surveys results. The advantage of pXRF is that it gives immediate feedback in field which can substantially reduce on ground cost and time. The confirmation of significant copper mineralisation in the discovery zone by pXRF is only bettered by the fact that pXRF results from termite mounds in the adjacent zones suggest an even broader envelope of copper mineralisation than first thought.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
Assay results from the recently completed RC program at the Kamperman Prospect have successfully extended the mineralised strike length to approximately 450 metres, with results to support a maiden Mineral Resource for Kamperman as part of a broader update to the Feysville Gold Project MRE.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 18-hole/2,172 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Assay results received from an 18-hole (2,172 metres) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project), with best results including:
- 28 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 68 metres including 1 metre at 12.2g/t Au from 89 metres in FRC295;
- 17 metres at 1.60g/t Au from 32 metres in FRC301;
- 14 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 54 metres and 14 metres at 0.68g/t Au from 31 metres in FRC304;
- 13 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 43 metres and 10 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 16 metres in FRC306;
- 12 metres at 1.52g/t Au from 30 metres in FRC303;
- 29 metres at 0.97g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC293;
- 5 metres at 2.31g/t Au from 65 metres and 4 metres at 1.67g/t Au from 19 metres in FRC299;
- 3 metres at 2.41g/t Au from 108 metres and 14 metres at 0.82g/t Au from 36 metres in FRC294; and
- 6 metres at 1.06g/t Au from 30 metres and 8 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 17 metres in FRC302.
- In-fill and extensional drilling supports interpretation of gold mineralisation over 450 metres of strike which remains open to the north.
- A 2,000 metre RC drill program is currently underway at the Rogan Josh Prospect to in-fill the previously identified sub-horizontal supergene enriched mineralisation.
- Preliminary work is underway to deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Feysville Gold Project, incorporating an updated MRE for Think Big and maiden MREs for Rogan Josh and Kamperman.
- This has the potential to establish Feysville as a valuable source of higher-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla Processing Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “The Kamperman Prospect continues to grow ahead of the delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource, which is expected to be announced in the latter half of the year. Shallow RC drilling is a cost-effective and efficient means of exploration, especially when two-thirds of our drill holes are intersecting significant gold mineralisation, as we have seen at Kamperman.
“A slimline RC rig is now on site and provides a very cost-effective method of drilling shallow holes up to approximately 70 metres depth. This style of drill rig is well suited to the in-fill program now underway at Rogan Josh, which is aiming to improve the definition of a zone of enriched supergene gold mineralisation identified in several historical holes.
“The maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for both Kamperman and Rogan Josh will feed into a broader update to the Feysville Project MRE, which is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.
“With relatively conservative pit design (based on AUD $2,100/oz gold price) and revenue assumptions (AUD $2,750/oz gold price) used for the Mandilla Scoping Study, the availability of additional higher-grade ore from Feysville is expected to provide significant additional financial leverage for the upcoming Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.
“In addition to the current Resource definition drilling, Astral is also planning to complete a regional exploration program comprising four line-kilometres of AC drilling to test an area up to two kilometres to the north of Kamperman. Interpreted cross- cutting structures and intrusive rocks considered to be potentially important pathways and sites for gold mineralisation appear to cut through a complex folded greenstone package in this area, representing a compelling large scale gold target.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Six-hole RC program completed at Fugitive Prospect.
- Scissor holes lead to geological reinterpretation.
- Results include 2m @ 3.82g/t Au, 3m @ 1.18g/t Au and 1m @ 6.08g/t Au within a broader mineralised zone.
- Mineralised zone represents highly prospective target for further drilling.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:
“The Fugitive Prospect is midway between two prominent, high-grade gold deposits; Wattle Dam and Spargos Reward at Spargoville. Our first-pass drilling has highlighted similarities with both deposits. We’re looking forward to the next phase when we will get the opportunity to test that model.”
Mr. John Utley, Technical Director:
“Historic drilling has outlined a zone of supergene gold mineralisation at Fugitive. Whilst there’s only sparse drilling below 50m vertical depth, we can see evidence for a plumbing system extending beneath the shallow mineralisation. It’s an enticing drill target, over almost 700 metres of strike length.”
RC drilling at the Fugitive Prospect
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured
Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.
- New wholly owned exploration license secured covering the Wongarbon Project, which is interpreted to host one of the last remaining untested and large intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc:
- Regionally significant magmatic complex situated on the interpreted under cover extension of the northern Molong Belt coincident with an intrusive level cross arc structure supporting a series of large and untested porphyry targets.
- Clear analogues of the nearby complexes and existing Tier 1 deposits in the Arc and aeromagnetic signatures of other globally significant porphyry deposits.
- Previously identified as a large-scale new intrusive complex target by Newcrest but not drill tested at the time due the Cadia Far East and Ridgeway discoveries.
- Recent interpretations support immediate high priority targets for drilling.
- The Wongarbon project has never been drilled.
- Alkane and Magmatic Resources’ are currently undertaking drilling at a total of seven porphyry targets along a common transverse structure that is interpreted to extend into the Wongarbon Project and be a key control to the 14.7Moz gold equivalent inventory at the Boda and Kaiser porphyry deposits.
- In May 2024, Kincora secured AngloGold Ashanti as a partner for the Northern Junee- Narromine Belt (NJNB) Project, including the Nyngan and Nevertire licenses, via an up to A$50m for 80% Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement. The NJNB Project host’s new district scale and largely untested intrusive complex potential similar to the Wongarbon Project.
The remaining untested intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc porphyry geology are a globally significant exploration opportunity. This is increasingly evidenced by AngloGold Ashanti, FMG and S2 Resources’ having secured over 10,000km2 of exploration ground in the last 12 months via four Earn-in and Joint Venture agreements supporting potentially over A$200m in exploration expenditure. Also in the Arc over this period Cadia and Northparkes, Australia’s largest and second largest porphyry mines, have been the focus of change of control acquisitions.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, commented:
“The next Cadia-scale deposit in the Macquarie Arc will likely be found in the covered and under explored parts of this proven Tier 1 terrane and jurisdiction.
This is virgin territory and a major opportunity with huge upside, which is being increasingly recognised as evidenced by recent significant deals and increasing investment by industry heavyweights.
Regional magnetics has proven very effective in mapping the volcanic belts and the major deposits have identifiable intrusive complex signatures. This is evidenced in the southern and more mature sections of the Arc that already hosts over 160Moz gold equivalent endowment.
Kincora’s Wongarbon, Nyngan and Nevertire projects are real stand out examples of these in the right locations and with the right features, hosting three of the very few remaining untested large volcano-intrusive complexes of the Arc.
It is absolutely mystifying why to date so little exploration has been carried out over the covered northern parts of the Arc and why Wongarbon has never been drilled. It is a prime candidate for major discovery.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kincora Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.
- Significant high grade iron ore enrichment identified on Alchemy’s Bryah tenement package. Alchemy owns 50% of iron ore rights via wholly owned subsidiary Alchemy Resources (Three Rivers) Pty Ltd.
- High grade rock-chip assays from Valley Bore return grades up to 64.9% Fe with Calcined Fe grades up to 67.4% Fe.
- Total strike length of multiple mapped BIF ridges exceeds 2,000m with new regional areas recently identified with grades up to 65.9% Fe which could extend this further.
- Southern Ridge Target high grade hematite outcrops range from 10m to 80m thickness over a 900m strike.
- Planning for drill testing of the high-grade iron formations underway.
- Alchemy remains well funded with cash on hand of $3.5m as at 31 March 2024.
Figure 1: Valley Bore mapping, showing hematite outcrops and rock-chip assays (% Fe)
Chief Executive Officer Mr James Wilson commented: “Iron ore rock-chip grades above 58% Fe are very encouraging and highlight the DSO potential of the project. It’s an exciting opportunity with our leases surrounded by majors in the sector such as Sinosteel Midwest Corporation to the south. Hematite outcrops are evident over a 900m strike extent at the Southern Ridge target, and we have high grade rock-chip assays from new areas 3km away, so there’s a lot of potential to grow the project. Furthermore, Alchemy has identified a second iron ore occurrence at Old Highway Prospect which has the potential to add further scale. With its proximity to the Great Northern Highway and its advanced Mining Permit status, the Company believes there’s a significant opportunity to rapidly advance this asset in the near term.”
+ Cautionary Statement: The Company cautions investors that the reported historical assay results by Alchemy Resources Limited are from prior public exploration reports. The Competent Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, and it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported Exploration Results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012. The information in the market announcement is an accurate representation of the available data and studies completed to date. All historical information in this release has been compiled from historic data reported by the Company to the ASX on 25 July 2008 – “Assay results of high-grade hematite iron formation at Robinson Range” and a second announcement released to the ASX on 15 May 2009 – “Alchemy enhances potential for high grade iron formation at Three Rivers”. Information is considered as historical by nature, and while all care has been taken to review previous reports, sufficient ground testing and confirmation work is yet to be fully completed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alchemy Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter
The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
The latest drill results include the highest REE intersection to date, 80 metres at 1,839 ppm TREO1 from 8 metres below surface
- Consistent high-grade zones continue with +2,000 ppm TREO over 20-30m widths
- High-grade zones within broader zones up to 80m grading well over 1,000 ppm TREO
- Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO2) continue to average 23% in samples over +1,000 ppm TREO
- Thorium and Uranium consistently remain extremely low
- Results continue to validate the geophysics over the 40 km2 target
- These latest drill results include 6 of the top 13 intersections received to date (BRAC091,092,093,096,097,114)
- Drill program brings the drill density down to 500m x 250m spacing across the 40 km2 target
- Assay results represent first 59 holes from the recently completed 246 Aircore drill program
- Assays results from 187 holes pending
Managing Director, Philippa Leggat, said
“The great intersections just keep on coming at Jupiter! Another batch of drilling results and another record clay-hosted REE drill intersection. It’s fantastic to see infill drilling continue to deliver such consistent results, with impressively broad zones of high-grade mineralisation confirmed in hole-after- hole. This is the kind of substance that builds a meaningful project.
“We have an incredible team working on Jupiter, led by experienced geologist Dr Stuart Owen. Dr Natalee Bonnici (ex IGO and Northern Star) is a geo-metallurgist who recently joined our team, bringing her specialist skills to our understanding of the mineralisation at Jupiter. Their work is the foundation that means our metallurgical work will be done on representative samples. We are doing the work the right way, because this project is too big and too good to be wasted on short-cuts.
Jupiter’s scale, grade and tier 1 location all play into the strategic nature of this discovery. They infer the incredible potential which attracted Nick Cernotta and Tim Lindley to join the Board. This potential is the basis for our vision to restructure the Company to become one of the best rare earths and critical minerals companies in Australia, while delivering meaningful shareholder value.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Venture Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Global Licence Agreement Secured for Flash Joule Heating Technology with Rice University
Flash Joule Heating Process has the potential to disrupt traditional extraction and recovery of critical metals
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has executed a licence agreement with Rice University (Rice) to secure the exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for the processing of a broad range of materials. The license agreement gives MTM the right to the proprietary technology under the associated patents for recovery of rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste (including coal fly ash and bauxite residue), ores, electronic waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. Rice will receive consideration comprising of fees, royalties (based on revenue generated directly from the license) and milestone development payments, as well as an equity payment in the form of unlisted options.
Highlights:
- MTM has secured the exclusive global rights to the patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for use in the recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REE), Critical Metals, and Metallic Compounds from Ores, Industrial Wastes, E-scrap, Batteries and a broad range of high intrinsic value raw materials, as developed by Dr. James Tour and his team at the prestigious Rice University in Houston, Texas.
- The licensed technology has the potential to disrupt traditional treatment processes for a range of materials which could significantly enhance recovery rates and the economics of metal extraction.
- The collaboration between Rice University and the Company remains ongoing with enhancements to the existing technology available to MTM as part of the license agreement.
- The Company will engage with government agencies, targeting critical minerals extraction efficiencies, to help secure supply and reduce reliance on imported materials and technology from non-aligned nations.
- Testing and prototype optimisation continues to progress well with Knighthawk Engineering in Houston.
- Testing of sample mineral concentrates from the Company’s REE projects is being progressed.
- Testing of third party mineral concentrates (including spodumene) using the FJH technology to compare recoveries with traditional methods is under way.
MTM Chairman, Mr John Hannaford said: “Signing of the license agreement with Rice University for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and utilise the FJH technology is a significant milestone for the Company. It provides the foundation for MTM to scale the commercialisation of a world-leading REE extraction process. The licence also provides for the continued development of the existing flash joule heating technology for use 2 in additional applications. The Company can now progress several non-dilutive funding opportunities for the FJH technology, including potential government grants and collaborations with commercial partners who could benefit from integrating the technology in their existing processes. Our priority is to identify the highest-value applications to generate commercial opportunities, including using the technology on our own mineral assets in Australia and Canada.”
Flash Metals USA President, Mr Steve Ragiel said: “We are very pleased to have worked with Dr James Tour and the Rice University team to finalise this global licence agreement as there is real need for this type of innovation. The mining sector is looking for ways to optimise resource recovery rates, reduce the use of chemical and waste and improve its ESG credentials in tangible ways – and FJH has the potential to addresses all these areas based on testing at bench scale. FJH can dramatically increase the leaching recovery of metals from waste materials that are otherwise very difficult to treat while using lower volumes of acid than traditional methods1 . Applications will include REE and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste such as coal fly ash and bauxite residue, ores, electric waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. MTM is commencing commercialisation of the FJH technology with a focus on defining the best opportunities for scaling the technology through sub-licensing and technology transfer agreements.”
The Opportunity for FJH
Successful laboratory and prototype testing (refer MTM ASX release 6 May 2024) of the FJH technology has provided MTM confidence that, when commercialised, the FJH technology could disrupt the existing extraction processes for REE’s and other minerals with the potential for higher recovery rates, lower costs and more efficient flow sheets for metal extraction. The collaboration between Rice and MTM in this field will be ongoing and enhancements in the technology by Rice are likely to flow through to MTM which will add to the capabilities of the processes that are being commercialised.
Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology offers several commercial opportunities in the extraction of metals due to its potential efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. MTM will pursue a range of work streams to:
- Progress the scaling up of the pilot plant to handle increased volume of feed stock;
- Identify the highest value feed stock supplies in terms of metal concentrations, availability and extraction effectiveness using the FJH technology to deliver the highest returns and determine where economic deposits of this material are located;
- Secure funding for commercial scale prototype processing plant development that will result in the supply of critical minerals from recycled material and mineral ores that are susceptible to supply constraints to the USA and its allies;
- Continue early-stage negotiations with a number of commercial and government agencies to secure agreements that will deliver near term value from the technology licensing;
- Identify commercialisation opportunities with corporate partners and customers through sub-licensing and royalty arrangements from the technology being used to process waste material e.g.: coal fly ash or bauxite residue (red mud) deposits, e-waste and battery recycling;
- Pursue commercialisation opportunities in the mineral recycling sector (inquiries are already being followed up with potential corporate and government parties in USA and Australia).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
