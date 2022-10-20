Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Sierra Wireless will not be hosting a conference call or webcast to review the results.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at https://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog , on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless .

"Sierra Wireless" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless, Inc. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may relate to, among other things: plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our products and services, future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties surrounding our business and the markets we operate in, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and market conditions and our ability to implement our strategy and successfully develop, manufacture and supply new products and services. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sierra Wireless are discussed in its Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, which may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and in Sierra Wireless' other regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and the provincial securities commissions in Canada. Due to these many risks and uncertainties we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sierra Wireless assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media:
Louise Matich
pr@sierrawireless.com

Investors:
Sean Fallis
investor@sierrawireless.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

