Sidoti Events, LLC's March Small-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 18-19, 2026. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 (Day 1)

9:15-9:45

Braiin Limited (BRAI)

*****

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)

10:00-10:30

Charles River Associates (CRAI)

Mtron Industries, Inc (MPTI)

Alpha Tau (DRTS)

10:45-11:15

IBEX Limited (IBEX)

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

Magnera Corporation (MAGN)

11:30-12:00

IDT Corporation (IDT)

*****

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)

12:15-12:45

Dot Ai [CID Holdco Inc] (DAIC)

*****

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

1:00-1:30

Varex Imaging (VREX)

Cerrado Gold Inc (CRDOF)

Strattec Security Corp (STRT)

1:45-2:15

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

908 Devices (MASS)

*****

2:30-3:00

Forum Markets, Inc. (FRMM)

Global Industrial Company (GIC)

*****

3:15-3:45

Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GAMI)

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

4:00-4:30

Oportun Financial (OPRT)

Ducommun (DCO)

*****

1x1s Only

(18th)

ABM Industries (ABM)

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Coda Octopus Group (CODA)

Greif, Inc. (GEF)

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

InterDigital (IDCC)

LICT Corporation (LICT)

Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Strata Critical Medical (SRTA)

*All Times EDT

Thursday, March 19, 2026 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

*****

*****

9:15-9:45

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

Tennant Company (TNC)

Koppers (KOP)

10:00-10:30

Regional Health Properties (RHEP)

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK)

10:45-11:15

Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)

Benchmark (BHE)

11:30-12:00

Contango Ore Inc (CTGO)

Brady Corporation (BRC)

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

12:15-12:45

AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

DHI Group (DHX)

1:00-1:30

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO)

*****

Unusual Machines (UMAC)

1:45-2:15

VieMed Healthcare (VMD)

*****

*****

2:30-3:00

Elutia Inc. (ELUT)

The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

*****

3:15-3:45

Itafos, Inc. (IFOS)

*****

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)

4:00-4:30

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO)

LifeVantage (LFVN)

*****

1x1s Only

(19th)

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)

Belden Inc. (BDC)

GATX Corporation (GATX)

Greif, Inc. (GEF)

Innovative Aerosystems (ISSC)

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

InterDigital (IDCC)

Kelly Services (KELYA

LICT Corporation (LICT)

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

RPC, Inc. (RES)

Strata Critical Medical (SRTA)

Unisys Corporation (UIS)

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



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