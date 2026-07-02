Shift4 Announces Fifth Dividend Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4" or the "Company") (NYSE: FOUR) , announced today, in connection with the 10,000,000 shares of 6% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock issued on May 5, 2025, consistent with the terms laid out in the offering, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.50 per share to be paid in cash on August 3, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2026.

Subject to the terms of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, and as described further in the prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2025, the declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends, if any, will be at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the company's operating results, financial condition and anticipated capital requirements.

Additional information regarding the Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock can be found within the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2025, which can be accessed via the Company's website investors.shift4.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Shift4 intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Shift4's expectations associated with the declared dividends and future dividend payments. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the substantial and increasingly intense competition worldwide in the financial services, payments and payment technology industries; our ability to continue to expand our share of the existing payment processing markets or expand into new markets; additional risks associated with our expansion into international operations, including compliance with and changes in foreign governmental policies, as well as exposure to foreign exchange rates; and our respective ability to integrate and interoperate each of our services and products with a variety of operating systems, software, devices, and web browsers, and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Shift4's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's expectations as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Shift4 disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Investor Relations
Tom McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
investors@shift4.com

Paloma Main
Director, Strategy & Investor Relations
Shift4
investors@shift4.com

Media
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com

ICR
Shift4pr@icrinc.com

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