Shift4 Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its second quarter 2026 financial results pre-market open on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Management will also host a conference call at 8:30am ET to review these results.

Conference Call Details

Toll-free dial-in:

+1-800-343-5172

Toll dial-in:

+1-203-518-9856

Conference ID:

FOUR2Q26

The earnings conference call will also be webcast and interested parties can join the webcast through Shift4's website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, an audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X for additional information on how to access the simulcast.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

August 12, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 SIG Annual Virtual Fintech Investor Conference beginning at 10:00AM ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com

September 10, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference beginning at 8:10AM PT (11:10AM ET). Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
investors@shift4.com

Paloma Pate
Director, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 954-5768
investors@shift4.com

Media
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Shift4 PaymentsFOURNYSE:FOURfintech investing
FOUR
The Conversation (0)
Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today, that due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to $2.0 million (the "Financing") and the successful... Keep Reading...
U92 Energy Announces Upsized Offering of up to $8 Million

U92 Energy Announces Upsized Offering of up to $8 Million

U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO,OTC:UNTEF) ("U92" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement July 22, 2026 of a public offering (the "Public Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"), it has filed an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Closes $1.055 Million Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Closes $1.055 Million Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement first announced on June 8, 2026 (the "Offering") in the amount of 633,500 units (the... Keep Reading...
Market One: Summit Royalties Expands Its Gold Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Market One: Summit Royalties Expands Its Gold Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce results from the last four holes (comprising 630.5 meters) of its 10 hole (1503.5 meter) diamond drilling program at the Burchell Property (the "Property"). These four holes were designed to target MMI™ soil sampling... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

U92 Energy Announces Upsized Offering of up to $8 Million

Nevada Sunrise Closes $1.055 Million Private Placement

Related News

base metals investing

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

vanadium investing

Top 3 Canadian Vanadium Stocks in 2026

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Record Q2 Output Despite Volatility

gold investing

Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV

energy investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 682,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

Graycliff Mobilizes Drill at Shakespeare Gold Project for Further Metallurgical Testing and to Expand Gold Zone