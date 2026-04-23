Shift4 Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2026 financial results.

Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its first quarter 2026 financial results pre-market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Management will also host a conference call at 8:30am ET to review these results.

Conference Call Details

Toll-free dial-in:

+1-800-274-8461

Toll dial-in:

+1-203-518-9814

Conference ID:

FOUR1Q26

The earnings conference call will also be webcast and interested parties can join the webcast through Shift4's website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, an audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X for additional information on how to access the simulcast.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

May 19, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference beginning at 2:15PM ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
investors@shift4.com

Paloma Pate
Director, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 954-5768
investors@shift4.com

Media Contacts
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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