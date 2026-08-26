Shift4 and Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Name Talisa's on Main Winner of 2026 Rescue Mission

Talisa's on Main will receive a $100,000 business grant, an in-person consultation with Jon Taffer, and Shift4 Dine, Shift4's all-in-one restaurant technology platform

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, today announced that Talisa's on Main , a boutique wine bar and tasting room in Taunton, Massachusetts, has been selected as the winner of its third annual Shift4 Rescue Mission contest. Run in partnership with hospitality expert and Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer, the contest awards a community-focused restaurant or bar owner facing operational and financial challenges with a $100,000 prize, an in-person business consultation with Jon Taffer, and Shift4 Dine, Shift4's all-in-one restaurant technology platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826759011/en/

Shift4 and Jon Taffer select Talisa's on Main as 2026 Rescue Mission winner.

Shift4 and Jon Taffer select Talisa's on Main as 2026 Rescue Mission winner.

"We're proud to name Talisa's on Main the winner of this year's Shift4 Rescue Mission," said Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber. "Independent operators are the foundation of the experience economy, and they deserve the same technology that runs the largest venues in the world. The $100,000 grant gives Talisa capital to invest in the business, and Shift4 Dine gives her a single platform to run it, so she can spend less time managing operations and more time with her guests."

Three finalists were selected from dozens of entries across the United States. The grand prize winner was chosen through a public online vote that drew thousands of ballots from communities rallying behind their local businesses. The other two finalists were Eathai in Boca Raton, Florida, and Mama Chea Café in Davie, Florida, each of which will also receive Shift4 Dine and a business consultation from Jon Taffer.

Founded by Talisa Proctor, Talisa's on Main opened in December 2023 in downtown Taunton. After a career in corporate human resources and healthcare, Proctor set out to build an intentional business grounded in inclusion, accessibility, and community. Talisa's on Main offers a curated menu featuring wines from woman-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and small family wineries, alongside small plates, wine-based cocktails, catering, and a mobile bartending service for local events.

"Opening Talisa's on Main was a dream come true, but running a small business in this industry has not come without real challenges. From the upfront costs of building out a space that reflects who we are to the day-to-day operational challenges, there have definitely been some hard days," said Talisa Proctor. "We are incredibly grateful to Shift4 and Jon Taffer for selecting us as this year's Rescue Mission winner. The grant and their partnership will allow us to strengthen and streamline our operations, so we are able to focus on serving our community and creating a memorable experience through our food, wine, and hospitality."

More than a wine bar, Talisa's on Main is a local gathering place where guests can connect, discover new wines, and feel at home. As the only Black woman-owned wine bar in New England, Talisa's on Main has become a meaningful part of downtown Taunton, celebrating underrepresented voices while supporting local artists, entrepreneurs, charitable organizations, and fellow small businesses.

"Meeting Talisa and hearing her story firsthand made it clear why Talisa's on Main embodies the spirit of Rescue Mission," said Jon Taffer. "She has built a business that is deeply connected to her community, while navigating the very real challenges that come with running a small business. I'm excited to work alongside Talisa and Shift4 to help strengthen the business, build on what she's created and position Talisa's on Main for long-term success."

The Rescue Mission campaign combines capital, hospitality expertise, and Shift4 technology to help resilient entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses, create better guest experiences, and inspire their communities to rally behind local independents. For more information about Shift4 Dine, visit shift4dine.com .

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert and entrepreneur with over 40 years in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. He is best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network's Bar Rescue , in which he saves failing bars and restaurants from closure. He is also the founder of Taffer's Tavern, a bar-forward casual dining franchise, the award-winning Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon, and Taffer Dynamics, his consulting firm, whose clients have included Anheuser-Busch, Ritz-Carlton, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hyatt Hotels, and Marriott International. He is a best-selling author of three books, most recently "The Power of Conflict." For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

Shift4 Media Contact:
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
nhirshberg@shift4.com

Jon Taffer Media Contact:
taffer@scenariopr.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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