Sherritt Provides Further Update on Activities in Cuba

Sherritt Provides Further Update on Activities in Cuba

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S,OTC:SHERF) is providing an update further to its news release on May 15, 2026. As described in such news release, the Corporation is seeking to take the necessary and most appropriate actions to definitively address the practical effect of the U.S. administration's May 1, 2026 Executive Order expanding sanctions against Cuba (the " Executive Order ").

Following further and ongoing consultation with advisors, stakeholders and relevant governmental authorities, and in light of additional information currently available to the Corporation, Sherritt is no longer proceeding with the dissolution and disclaimer steps relating to its interests in Cuba as described in the May 15th news release, including the dissolution of the joint venture with General Nickel Company S.A. of Cuba, and will not proceed with its application to the Alberta Court of King's Bench.

Sherritt is maintaining its suspension of direct participation in joint venture activities in Cuba and will continue to work with stakeholders and advisors to implement appropriate steps to address the Executive Order as soon as practicable, including through ongoing positive engagement with relevant governmental authorities. Sherritt has also been presented on a preliminary basis with a potential value preserving opportunity that the Corporation is working closely with its advisors to evaluate. There can be no assurance however that any such steps or transaction will be achieved or achieved in a timely manner. In addition, the timing, structure and terms of any such steps or transaction are complex and not yet final.

While the Corporation continues to actively consider and engage with stakeholders to address the Executive Order, unless and until these matters are resolved, Sherritt faces a number of acute operational, financial and legal difficulties including the ability to comply with its debt covenants.

The Corporation will continue to provide information on material developments to its shareholders and other stakeholders.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Leveraging its technical expertise and decades of experience in critical minerals processing, Sherritt is committed to expanding domestic refining capacity and reducing reliance on foreign sources. The Corporation operates a strategically important refinery in Alberta, Canada, recognized as the only significant cobalt refinery and one of just three nickel refineries in North America.

Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release may constitute "forward -looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the Executive Order on the Corporation and the Corporation's plans with respect to its Cuban interests, including any potential transaction.

The Corporation cautions readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, continued risks related to Sherritt's operations in Cuba and future actions taken by the U.S. government toward Cuba, including with respect to the Executive Order; level of liquidity of Sherritt, including access to capital and financing; the risk to or loss of Sherritt's entitlements to future distributions (including pursuant to the Cobalt Swap) from the Moa JV; the inability of the Corporation to comply with debt restrictions and covenants; the inability of the Corporation to comply with the listing requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange or another recognized stock exchange; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to enforce legal rights in foreign jurisdictions including as it relates to the intended outcome of dissolving and surrendering the Corporation's interests in Cuba; uncertainty regarding the interpretation and/or application of the applicable laws in foreign jurisdictions; tax risks, including as it relates to the dissolution and surrender of the Corporation's interests in Cuba and implementation of related steps; political, economic and other risks of foreign operations; security market fluctuations and price volatility; risks related to environmental liabilities including liability for reclamation costs, tailings facility failures and toxic gas releases; compliance with applicable environment, health and safety legislation and other associated matters; risks associated with governmental regulations regarding climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; risks relating to community relations; maintaining social license to grow and operate; risks associated with the operation of large projects generally; the ability to replace depleted mineral reserves; risks associated with the Corporation's joint venture partners; risks associated with mining, processing and refining activities; reliance on key personnel and skilled workers; risks related to the Corporation's corporate structure; foreign exchange and pricing risks; credit risks; future market access; interest rate changes; risks in obtaining insurance; uncertainties in labour relations; legal contingencies; risks related to the Corporation's accounting policies; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to obtain government permits; failure to comply with, or changes to, applicable government regulations. The key risks and uncertainties should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities, including without limitation the "Managing Risk" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 23, 2026 for the period ending December 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt International CorporationS:CCtsx:sbattery metals investing
S:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sherritt International Corporation

Sherritt International Corporation

Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

Trading resumes in: Company: Apex Resources Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: APXAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 10:00 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 15, 2026, it entered into a mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Fortress Strategic Metals Corp. ("Fortress"), a private company at arm's length to the Company,... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to the terms of a media services contract (the "Market One Contract") with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") pursuant to... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain... Keep Reading...
Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of Entitlement Offer DocumentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced that the expansion of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation ("Cauchari-Olaroz") under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime ("RIGI") has obtained the approval of the Evaluation... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Receives Draft Environmental Management Act Permit for Record Ridge Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

Lexaria Receives Independent Review Board Approval to Begin Human Pilot Study #7

Apex Resources Grants Option to Fortress Strategic Metals to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in The Jersey-Emerald Project in BC and Appointment of Officer

Related News

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Draft Environmental Management Act Permit for Record Ridge Project

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Block VIII Drilling Program, Cambodia

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces $600,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Reports Strong Initial Results from the Airborne Radiometric & Photogrammetric Surveys at Prospector Freedom Uranium Project, Utah; Summer Exploration Program Underway

cleantech investing

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

cleantech investing

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs