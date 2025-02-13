Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sherritt Corrects Misleading Information Regarding its Junior Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE   SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today issued the following statement in response to misleading information that has come to its attention in connection with its 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 ("the Notes"). The Corporation reconfirms that it is not currently, nor has it ever been in breach of the Notes indenture and notes that all payment obligations thereunder have been settled in accordance with the terms of the Notes indenture.

The Corporation cautions holders of the Notes on the misleading information and reminds all stakeholders to rely on information provided through Sherritt's official communications channels, including its public filings and corporate website.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa JV has an estimated mine life of approximately 25 years and is advancing an expansion program focused on increasing annual MSP production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A. ("Energas"), is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

For further information, please contact:
Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

