Sharon AI Appoints Mr. Benjamin Adams to Board of Directors

SharonAI Holdings Inc. ("Sharon AI"), a leading Australian neocloud (NASDAQ: SHAZ), announced on February 24, 2026, that highly experienced global technology executive, Mr. Benjamin Adams, joined the Sharon AI Holdings Inc. board of directors on February 22, 2026.
Mr. Adams is a global business and technology leader with deep and broad expertise across financial, technology and regulatory law, mergers & acquisitions, corporate securities reporting, intellectual property and real estate.
"I am honoured to join the board at such a pivotal and exciting time. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Sharon AI shape its strategic goals and expand its impact in the coming years," said Benjamin Adams .
Mr. Adams was previously Vice President, Chief Commercial and Intellectual Property Counsel at PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Assistant General Counsel at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Head of Legal, Americas Region at Nokia (NYSE:NOK). He is currently Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Western Union (NYSE: WU).
"We are delighted that Mr. Adams has joined the Sharon AI board of directors as we enter our next phase of growth. His expertise across technology, financial and regulatory law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate securities reporting, in addition to his proven track record of successfully guiding technology businesses through periods of dynamic growth will add significant value to our business," said James Manning, CEO at Sharon AI .
About Sharon AI
SharonAI Holdings Inc. ("Sharon AI") and its subsidiaries, a leading Australian neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Our cloud GPU platform and compute infrastructure is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, powering the next wave of accelerated computing adoption. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com .
