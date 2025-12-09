Sezzle Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL ) ( Sezzle or Company )  Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle , today announced it will join the S&P SmallCap index, effective after market close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

"Our inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 highlights the progress Sezzle has made and sets the stage for our next phase of growth. It marks another step in strengthening the foundation we're building on," said Charlie Youakim , Sezzle Executive Chairman and CEO.

Contact Information

Lee Brading , CFA
Investor Relations
+651 240 6001
investorrelations@sezzle.com 		Erin Foran
Media Enquiries
+651 403 2184
erin.foran@sezzle.com

A bout Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information visit sezzle.com . 


