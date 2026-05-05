ServiceNow turns enterprise AI chaos into control with the platform for governed, autonomous work

As AI agents reshape the enterprise, ServiceNow delivers the unified platform to sense, decide, act, and secure autonomous work at scale
ServiceNow Otto allows every person in an enterprise to turn intent into outcomes, across every system, however they work, wherever they are
Booking.com, Honeywell, the NHL, PayPal, Ulta, and more achieve AI results with the ServiceNow AI Platform
— Knowledge 2026 — Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026 , ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, gave enterprises a way out of AI chaos, turning AI ambition into AI execution across every workflow, system, and department. The updates span AI Control Tower , Autonomous Workforce , data intelligence, and security capabilities , giving enterprises a single platform that delivers the entire AI value chain, from data to decision to execution and trust.
ServiceNow also introduced ServiceNow Otto , its new enterprise AI experience. ServiceNow Otto unifies conversational AI, autonomous workflows, and enterprise search into a single experience that completes work end to end, across every system, desktop, and workflow bringing the platform's capabilities directly to employees and teams.
Enterprises have invested billions in AI capabilities, yet the vast majority cannot connect that investment to measurable business outcomes. The average enterprise runs hundreds of applications, each with its own AI layer bolted on. Agents are deployed without governance, and intelligence is disconnected from execution. Today's announcements showcase an AI platform that senses across all enterprise data, devices, and identities in real time, decides the right action with full enterprise context, acts autonomously through AI specialists and workflows, and secures every step with governance that holds up under audit.
"Knowledge 2026 is where the world comes to witness the next frontier of innovation: the Autonomous Platform where AI thinks and workflows act," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. "This is the moment ServiceNow moves beyond the platform of platforms to become the AI agent of agents — connecting any model, any cloud, and any data source. We've built the only platform that can sense across the enterprise, decide the right action, act across any workflow or application, and secure every step. We are the rules and rails of business."
ServiceNow hosted its annual Financial Analyst Day on May 4, where McDermott and President & CFO Gina Mastantuono, joined by product and go-to-market leaders, outlined how the company's AI-native platform and Autonomous Workforce are driving its long-term financial trajectory. By 2030, ServiceNow is targeting $30 billion-plus in subscription revenues, with ServiceNow AI expected to represent over 30% of the company's annual contract value (ACV). The product announcements below reflect the platform capabilities at the center of that long-range vision. A full replay is available at https://investors.servicenow.com.
Sense: visibility and context across every data source, device, and identity
ServiceNow is addressing problems created by dozens of disconnected systems, catalogued inconsistently and designed for humans, not agents, by connecting data discovery, governance, and autonomous action without ever leaving the platform. Real-time visibility across every AI system, agent, identity, and connected asset from leaders such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and other model providers ensures customers have a foundation to deploy enterprise-ready AI agents in a controlled way.
ServiceNow's Data Catalog gives organizations end-to-end visibility across the entire data estate through automated discovery, lineage tracking, and a shared business glossary. The result is a single, governed review of the entire data estate, wherever that data lives. Then, the data estate is continuously monitored and automatically flags quality violations, enforcing security and privacy policies in real time, so the data feeding AI workflows always meets defined standards without manual intervention.
Decide: enterprise decisions, grounded in context
Every AI decision is only as good as the context behind it. Enterprise AI fails when the model doesn't know enough about the business it's supposed to help run.
ServiceNow's new data intelligence capabilities, including Context Engine , give the ServiceNow AI Platform a continuous, real-time view of the enterprise: who owns what, what's connected to what, which policies govern which actions, and what the actual operational state of the business is at any given moment.
These capabilities compound intelligence with every human and agent decision made. Learning from 100 billion workflows and more than 7 trillion transactions that run through ServiceNow annually, the platform grows smarter about how a business works with every AI action. ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to ground AI in an organization's specific operating reality, not a generic model of how enterprises work.
Act: AI specialists that execute real work
The era of artificial intelligence is giving way to the era of execution and autonomous work. Knowing what's true and deciding the right action still leaves one step unfinished: completing the work.
The ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce takes AI from agents handling isolated tasks to executing jobs end to end, from intake through resolution, with defined roles, enterprise authority, and governance built in. ServiceNow's newest AI specialists, announced today, work across CRM, employee experience, IT operations, and security and risk.
For example, at ServiceNow, the Autonomous Workforce already handles over 90% of employee IT requests. The Level 1 Service Desk AI Specialist resolves assigned IT cases 99% faster than when those cases are handled by human agents. Each month, ServiceNow Autonomous CRM resolves over 100 million customer cases, orchestrates over 16 million orders, and configures more than seven million quotes, providing faster, more accurate service across the customer lifecycle, from sales qualification and quoting to order fulfillment, invoice disputes, service, and renewals.
ServiceNow today also opened the ServiceNow AI Platform and its full system of action to any AI agent, whether it's built on ServiceNow, or with Claude, Copilot, or a customer's own homegrown agent. With ServiceNow Action Fabric , customers can now drive secure, governed enterprise actions headlessly through ServiceNow's generally available Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server.
Secure: discover every cyber asset, govern every identity, and close every exposure
ServiceNow's expanded AI Control Tower offers an end-to-end solution to discover, observe, govern, and secure enterprise AI: how it's working, where it's adding value, and where it's hallucinating. AI Control Tower now includes discovery across 30+ enterprise integrations, real-time observability into agent behavior, automated risk and compliance controls, identity governance extended to hyperscaler environments and AI models, and financial dashboards that put customers back in control of AI spend.
"A year ago, AI Control Tower gave enterprises visibility into their AI. Today it governs the entire AI lifecycle across every agent, model, dataset, asset, and identity, across every cloud and enterprise system," said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. "This is the infrastructure enterprises need to scale AI with confidence, and only ServiceNow has the workflows, context, and enterprise depth to deliver it."
Beyond control, enterprises need a platform built to see, govern, remediate, and respond across the entire attack surface, with visibility into every identity and every asset, as well as the permissions and policies for each.
ServiceNow delivers an end-to-end security stack that combines asset visibility, identity governance, risk management, and remediation to go from reactive security to autonomous, agentic cyber defense. Armis closes the gap between asset visibility and cyber risk, offering a comprehensive AI-powered solution that sees, protects, and manages cyber risk across every connected asset in real time. Veza brings AI-native identity intelligence into the platform and maps permissions across human, machine, and AI agent identities simultaneously, giving enterprises continuous visibility into who and what has access to every digital, connected resource.
"ServiceNow gives a complete security picture that no enterprise software vendor has assembled before: identity and fine-grained permission visibility for every human and agent in the system and a complete view of all enterprise connected assets, from code to physical assets, all operating in the ServiceNow AI Control Tower," said John Aisien, SVP and GM security and risk, ServiceNow. "ServiceNow provides the security, risk controls and governance that turns autonomous AI from a risk into a competitive advantage."
The complete AI value chain, delivered
Every enterprise has access to intelligence. What every business needs is a trusted enterprise platform that can put it to work safely, at scale, inside the workflows where the business runs. ServiceNow delivers the complete system: data to decision, decision to action, action to trust.
Booking.com, Honeywell, the NHL, PayPal, and Ulta: AI results with ServiceNow
Honeywell
"At Honeywell, we're connecting the world by addressing critical challenges across the industrial, process, and building sectors and that mission critical work demands AI that delivers value fast," said Sheila Jordan, SVP and chief digital technology officer at Honeywell. "With ServiceNow and Moveworks, our AI assistant ‘Red' eliminated the majority of service desk conversations, saving time for employees and our IT organization. By operating an AI‑enabled workforce at enterprise scale, we're unlocking new levels of efficiency and accelerating business transformation."
National Hockey League
"At the NHL, working smarter has always been the goal so we can stay focused on delivering extraordinary fan experiences," said John Frantzeskakis, SVP of technology, operations and digital transformation at the National Hockey League. "The ServiceNow AI platform gives us the AI control tower we need to scale AI with confidence, transforming fragmented operations across 32 clubs and 1,300-plus games a season into connected, intelligent workflows. We're already seeing real productivity gains, and we've only scratched the surface of what AI can do for us."
PayPal
"This wasn't simply a database migration; it was a foundational step in enabling confident, performance-oriented scale and winning back the trust and investment of our business partners. As a company that moves more than a trillion of dollars in payment volume annually, the ServiceNow AI Platform must be as fast and resilient as the business itself," said Matthew Kritzer, principal platform architect at PayPal. "Today, we're running Case Management, Cloud Discovery, SecOps, and Now Assist at a scale we once only imagined. Database tasks are twice as fast, and our longest-running operations are five times faster. ServiceNow has become a key part of our enterprise AI and Automation strategy."
Additional resources
ServiceNow is putting AI to work for customers, partners, and the broader technology ecosystem:
- ServiceNow expands AI Control Tower capabilities, giving enterprises control over every AI system, agent, and workflow, regardless of where it runs.
- ServiceNow unveils new AI specialists for CRM, employee service teams, IT operations, and security and risk to extend governed, AI-driven execution at enterprise scale.
- ServiceNow Action Fabric opens ServiceNow's full system of action to any AI agent, headlessly
- With Autonomous Security & Risk , ServiceNow delivers the most complete security, risk, and compliance platform in enterprise AI.
- ServiceNow Otto creates the unified AI experience for the enterprise.
- A new CRM Case Management AI Specialist triages, solves, and escalates cases across the full case lifecycle.
- New autonomous HR capabilities give HRBPs, managers, and employees AI-powered workforce intelligence and automation to reclaim time for strategic, human-centered work.
- ServiceNow University drives growth with real-time coaching and simulation, grows to almost 2 million global learners.
- ServiceNow and FedEx automate and orchestrate workflows to improve supply chain visibility, exception management, and customer experiences.
- ServiceNow and NVIDIA make agentic AI governable across the enterprise stack, including with Arc, a new enterprise AI desktop agent.
- ServiceNow extends AI Control Tower's governance across the Microsoft Agent 365 ecosystem, bringing order to AI agent sprawl.
- ServiceNow and Lenovo combine AI-native workflow automation with device intelligence to automate workflows end-to-end across the device lifecycle for 30% lower IT support costs.
Knowledge 2026 runs May 5-7 in Las Vegas. Additional announcements will be made throughout the conference.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and its AI platform and innovations. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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