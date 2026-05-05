ServiceNow expands AI Control Tower to discover, observe, govern, secure, and measure AI deployed across any system in the enterprise

AI-native experiences, voice, and intelligent approvals show customers where AI drives the most value and embeds directly into the flow of work
Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026 ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, expanded its AI Control Tower offering with new capabilities that give enterprises control over every AI system, agent, and workflow, regardless of where it runs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505712561/en/
AI Control Tower , first introduced at Knowledge 2025, has evolved from visibility and management into a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that lets customers act with confidence across five dimensions:
- Discover finds AI assets once deployed across the organization — including systems beyond ServiceNow — through 30 new enterprise integrations spanning Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, and enterprise applications such as SAP, Oracle, and Workday. Discovery also extends to non-human identities and connected devices, bringing OT and IoT assets into the same governance model as AI agents and cloud services.
- Observe provides continuous monitoring with live metrics and alerts, replacing periodic audits for ROI analysis. Through the recently completed acquisition of Traceloop , AI Control Tower now delivers deep observability into AI agent behavior at runtime, giving teams visibility into how agents reason, where they make decisions, and when to course-correct.
- Govern delivers AI-driven risk assessment across all types of AI, not only agents but also models, data sets, prompts, and classic machine-learning. Five new risk frameworks aligned to NIST and EU AI Act standards provide compliance controls out of the box.
- Secure extends identity access governance to hyperscaler AI environments and every connected device through integration with Veza , bringing patented access graph technology, scoped permissions, and least-privilege enforcement to every AI system, agent, and identity. When an agent goes off script or operates beyond its permissions, AI Control Tower can detect it and shut it down in real time — giving organizations the kill switch they need as agents take on more critical work.
- Measure provides cost tracking and ROI dashboards that give customers financial control as they scale AI — addressing runaway model spend — one of the most pressing challenges enterprises face as AI deployments grow.
This approach is powered by two decades of enterprise operational data accumulated through 100 billion workflows and 7 trillion workflow transactions annually, and anchored by the ServiceNow CMDB and Context Engine , which is designed to map digital assets to the services, people, and processes it supports. Enterprises can sense signals across their full digital estate, decide with live business context, act through autonomous workflows, and secure every agent action. Standalone governance tools simply cannot replicate this. In addition to its existing integrations with Anthropic and OpenAI , ServiceNow has also announced deepened AI Control Tower integrations with AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and other LLM providers, extending governance and observability across the infrastructure enterprises rely on most. For example, the ServiceNow AI Control Tower now integrates with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design for agent observability, extending governance and risk controls to the infrastructure layer of large-scale AI deployments.
"Enterprises are under real pressure to deploy AI and show results, but there's a major gap between adoption and accountability," said Jon Sigler, executive vice president and general manager of AI Platform at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow AI Control Tower was built for this moment: delivering unified governance across the entire enterprise AI stack, so security and control move at the speed of the business."
Additionally, for all customer Model Context Protocol (MCP) transactions, a new AI Gateway provides real-time controls for agentic workloads, with governance, observability, and security for full visibility across any third-party AI system.
From AI investment to AI outcomes
For many enterprises, the bottleneck is deciding where to apply AI first, validating that it works, and reducing the effort to deploy. New AI agents and innovations from ServiceNow form a connected loop that helps accelerate time to value from day one:
- AI Agent Advisor analyzes each customer's operational data, including incidents, cases, and conversations, to identify the automation opportunities that will have the greatest impact in their environment. It identifies patterns in real workflows and matches them against available agents or helps create new ones.
- AI-powered setup applies AI to the implementation process itself. Instead of time spent on manual configuration, AI agents can handle plugin installation, role provisioning, and system setup autonomously. For new customers, applications are ready to go the moment their instance is provisioned.
- AI-powered center brings all AI administration into one centralized hub for setup, configuration, optimization, and ongoing management. The Evaluation Suite lets organizations validate that deployed AI is performing as intended, both before and during production. More than 150 customers have already used it across approximately 1 million AI interactions.
AI in the natural flow of work
Too often, enterprise AI lives in a separate window, a chatbot sidebar, or a tool that requires users to leave what they're doing to get the support they need. Users want to speak and ask questions in natural language and receive contextual answers while staying in their workflow. The ServiceNow AI Platform embeds intelligence directly into the surfaces, interactions, and modalities where work happens.
The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers these capabilities across modalities, including voice, vision, and natural language, so employees experience AI as a seamless part of how they already work:
- Device cameras populate forms and trigger actions from real-world context
- Users get real-time, step-by-step help using voice and natural language across the platform with Dynamic Guidance .
- Complex screens are transformed into clear summaries, improving accessibility and boosting productivity with Screen Summarization.
- Employees can consume policy updates, runbooks, and training content on the go with SmartDocs and read policies in plain language, evaluate incoming requests in real time, and handle routine decisions instantly with Intelligent Approvals.
- Key partnerships for voice AI give organizations the flexibility to use AI-powered voice with their existing contact center infrastructure including Amazon Connect, NiCE, Five9, 3CLogic, and Twilio.
What customers say about the ServiceNow AI Platform
Rolls-Royce
"For more than a century, Rolls‑Royce has engineered the extraordinary, and now we're applying that same standard to how we work. ServiceNow AI has transformed our digital self‑service, delivering critical information directly into workflows. Adoption has nearly tripled, with 38,000 tickets deflected in a year and resolution times reduced by 34%," said Rachel Cameron, VP of performance & improvement at Rolls Royce. "We're now scaling that success across Global Business Services, introducing autonomous actions across IT, HR, and Finance to reduce manual effort and drive measurable outcomes. ServiceNow is a critical enabler of our journey toward self‑reliant service management, responsibly and at scale."
HDFC Bank
"As India's largest private sector bank, we operate at a scale where AI governance isn't optional, it's foundational," said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, group CIO at HDFC Bank. "We run ServiceNow AI across IT and risk, and AI Control Tower is the common governance layer across all of it, giving us the visibility to manage every AI use case and the confidence to scale."
Rossmann
"Retail is all about efficiency, is all about speed. Being able to use voice is an absolute game-changer — because every second matters in a store," said Christian Metzner, managing director HR and IT at Rossmann. "With AI Voice Agents, Rossmann's store associates will be able to resolve issues hands-free, in their native language — keeping their focus where it belongs: on the customer."
National Hockey League
"At the NHL, working smarter has always been the goal so we can stay focused on delivering extraordinary fan experiences," said John Frantzeskakis, SVP of technology, operations and digital transformation at the National Hockey League. "The ServiceNow AI Platform gives us the AI control tower we need to scale AI with confidence, transforming fragmented operations across 32 clubs and 1,300-plus games a season into connected, intelligent workflows. We're already seeing real productivity gains, and we've only scratched the surface of what AI can do for us."
Academy Sports
"ServiceNow is a strategic differentiator, our platform of intelligence. As we begin this journey, IT is the engine, but we are architecting a digital twin of our operating footprint where AI connects our assets to our people," said Amyn Gillani, VP core technology and AI transformation at Academy Sports. "This expands the value radius far beyond the tech stack, rippling into HR, Security, Supply Chain and more; ultimately revolutionizing Retail Operations by empowering our associates and providing a superior customer experience."
Availability
Features announced today and many more as part of the ServiceNow AI Platform Australia release are available on a rolling basis beginning April 2026. AI Agent Advisor and Intelligent Approvals are generally available in May 2026. AI Control Tower enhancements enter Innovation Lab in May with general availability expected in August 2026. Full details can be found in the ServiceNow Store .
Additional information
Read more about the ServiceNow AI Platform Australia release .
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's AI platform innovations. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
© 2026 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505712561/en/
Media Contact
Jacqueline Velasco
408.561.1937
press@servicenow.com