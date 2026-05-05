ServiceNow brings Autonomous Workforce to every major business function

New AI specialists for IT, CRM, employee service teams, and security and risk extend governed, AI-driven execution at enterprise scale
Unlike tasked-based AI tools and AI agents, ServiceNow AI specialists work alongside humans to complete end-to-end processes
Knowledge 2026 — Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026 , ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, announced a major expansion of its Autonomous Workforce , launching new AI specialists for IT, customer relationship management (CRM), employee service teams, and security and risk. Together with the previously announced L1 IT Service Desk AI Specialist, which is now available, these AI specialists complete end-to-end processes alongside humans to autonomously resolve cases, contain threats, manage incidents, and handle high-volume employee requests.
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Enterprises today run on a patchwork of systems where talented people spend time answering routine questions, triaging backlogs, updating records, and racing between fire drills. The work that moves the business, such as strategic decisions, relationship building, and risk assessment, gets pushed to the margins as a result. Autonomous Workforce deploys role-scoped AI specialists embedded in proven workflows to deliver outcomes from start to finish, without human intervention.
"Advisory AI has run its course; enterprises need AI that senses, decides, and securely acts in accordance with organizational guardrails," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "With ServiceNow expanding Autonomous Workforce across critical business functions in the enterprise, organizations can deploy AI specialists to act at scale, from a single, governed platform, with full audit trails, role-scoped permissions, and enterprise context built over decades of enterprise operations."
Because AI specialists run on the same platform, they share the same operational intelligence ( Configuration Management Database and Workflow Data Fabric with Context Engine ), conversational front door ( ServiceNow EmployeeWorks ), and governance infrastructure ( AI Control Tower ). ServiceNow announced in April that all of these capabilities are now included across every product and package; not as add-ons but built-in by default. This allows enterprises to build on years of platform investment and achieve speed, scale, and oversight, without adding complexity or extending time to value.
ServiceNow has also expanded the reach of its Autonomous Workforce to more customers in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, enabling AI specialists to deploy and run across the infrastructure enterprises already use. ServiceNow AI specialists can also leverage third-party technology including NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software, featuring the NVIDIA AI-Q Deep Research specialist agent blueprint, and a combination of closed and open models.
Autonomous IT: from reactive firefighting to autonomous resilience
IT teams today face a backlog of unresolved incidents, security findings, and operational recommendations that grow faster than any team can act on, consuming bandwidth that should be going toward AI governance, strategic investment, and platform scale. The L1 IT Service Desk AI Specialist is already resolving assigned IT cases 99% faster than human agents within ServiceNow's own help desk. Building on that foundation, ServiceNow is introducing a wave of new IT AI specialists spanning infrastructure monitoring, site reliability (SRE), asset lifecycle, portfolio planning, and more.
For example, a new specialist for AIOps autonomously detects anomalies, correlates events, and triggers remediation, while a specialist for SRE handles incident triage and postmortem documentation end to end, so IT teams can shift attention from reactive firefighting to strategic infrastructure investment. Other new AI specialists for common IT workflows give full visibility into hardware, software, and cloud assets across their lifecycle, and connect demand to capacity, budget, and resource availability in real time.
Autonomous CRM: AI that acts on customer interactions
Legacy CRM systems track sales activities and service interactions but don't fulfill customer requests. Whether a customer is requesting a quote, asking to expedite an order, or disputing a charge, the goal should be to give them what they want, not open new opportunities or tickets. The gap between front-office interaction and back-office fulfillment is where customer experience breaks down. According to Ipsos research, sales representatives spend just 10 hours a week talking to customers. At the same time, ServiceNow's CX Shift research shows that service agents still need to work in three to five systems to resolve a single customer issue, with the rest of their time lost to CRM updates, manual handoffs, and administrative overhead.
ServiceNow Autonomous CRM is built to finish the work, from speed of thought sales to customer service automation. Today, ServiceNow is introducing new AI specialists across the entire customer lifecycle, including sales qualification and quoting, order fulfillment, invoice disputes, service, and renewals. Starting with case management, an AI specialist can triage, solve, and escalate cases across channels, as well as generate custom quotes from meeting transcripts. Each month, ServiceNow Autonomous CRM resolves over 100 million customer cases, orchestrates over 16 million orders, and configures more than seven million quotes. These AI specialists go further, delivering quotes, orders, and issue resolution faster for customers.
Employee services: an AI workforce for every team, across every function
HR, finance, legal, procurement, and workplace services teams face structural challenges at scale, including rising case volumes and service desks dependent on manual triage. Based on ServiceNow estimates, 23 million employees use ServiceNow's employee portal every month, generating an estimated 40 million-plus cases annually. This is routine, repeatable work that's ideal for autonomous resolution.
ServiceNow is introducing new AI specialists across HR, workplace services, legal, finance, procurement, supplier management, and health and safety. Each acts as a digital employee that is equipped with role-specific skills. Across ServiceNow's customer base, they've been shown to resolve 91% of the cases without reassignment. Requests are deflected before they become cases, and when cases are created, they route directly to the right AI specialist. This allows business operations teams to focus on tasks like workforce planning, supplier strategy decisions, financial planning, contract negotiations, and more.
Security and risk: containing threats in minutes
Security and risk teams are overwhelmed: vulnerabilities accumulate faster than teams can triage them, supercharged by AI-powered attack surface expansion; phishing incidents demand immediate investigation across disconnected tools; and manual response processes stretch resolution from minutes to hours. Legacy point solutions simply weren't built to keep pace with the AI platform shift.
ServiceNow's new Autonomous Security & Risk solution introduces AI specialists purpose-built to help eliminate growing backlogs across the full threat landscape, autonomously triaging and remediating vulnerabilities (including hardware-level), investigating and containing SOC incidents with humans-in-the-loop, and screening third-party vendor risk with instant summaries so teams focus only on what needs scrutiny. Together, they compress tasks that typically take days or hours into minutes, bringing identity visibility and governance, cyber asset intelligence, enterprise decision context, and autonomous security operations together on the ServiceNow AI Platform.
What customers say about ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce
Early deployments of Autonomous Workforce are already demonstrating measurable impact. City of Raleigh, Docusign, and Honeywell are among the organizations that are implementing AI specialists to automate high-volume, mission-critical workflows.
City of Raleigh
"As a smart city built on innovation and service, Raleigh uses ServiceNow as our unified platform to deliver AI-powered experiences for nearly 500,000 residents," said Mark Wittenburg, chief information officer at the City of Raleigh. "With ServiceNow AI specialists documenting IT tasks and automating routine work, we've saved the equivalent of a full month of time while empowering employees to focus on meaningful service. Our virtual agent, Ral-E, is transforming internal operations with a 98% deflection rate and measurable daily impact. We're building a people-focused, AI-powered city that sets the standard for responsible, modern government."
Docusign
"Docusign's mission is to simplify and automate complex workflows — and that doesn't stop at agreements. With ServiceNow's Zero Touch Service Desk, we've extended that same philosophy into IT," said Saran Mandair, global vice president of Global IT at Docusign. "Our goal is to autonomously handle 90% of all tickets so our human agents can focus on the most critical work. The same AI-driven automation we bring to our customers, we're now driving with our employees."
Honeywell
"At Honeywell, we're connecting the world by addressing critical challenges across the industrial, process, and building sectors, and that mission-critical work demands AI that delivers value fast," said Sheila Jordan, SVP and chief digital technology officer at Honeywell. "Our AI assistant ‘Red' eliminated the majority of service desk conversations, saving time for employees and our IT organization. By operating an AI-enabled workforce at enterprise scale, we're unlocking new levels of efficiency and accelerating business transformation."
Availability
L1 IT Service Desk AI Specialist, CRM AI specialists, and AI specialists for employee service teams are available now. IT AI specialists are expected to be available in June 2026. The security and risk AI specialists are expected to be available for preview in June 2026 and generally available in September 2026.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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