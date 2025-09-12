Serabi Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Palito Complex

Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI; OTCQX: SRBIF) the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce that it has publicly filed its detailed Technical Report (the " Technical Report ") of its updated mineral resource estimate (" Mineral Resource Estimate ") and mineral reserve estimate (" Mineral Reserve Estimate ") for its 100% owned Palito Complex, located in Pará State, Brazil, within the Tapajós region. The Technical Report is dated September 3, 2025, effective March 31, 2025, and supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the Mineral Reserve Estimate and Mineral Resource Estimate (see July 31, 2025, press release).

The Technical Report is titled "Palito Mining Complex, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pará State, Brazil" and was prepared by NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA ("NCL") of Santiago, Chile for the Project and has been reviewed and approved by the following qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), which is an internationally recognised standard pursuant to the AIM Rules.

Qualified Persons

  • Mr. Carlos Guzmán, RM CMC, FAusIMM, Principal/Project Director, NCL
  • Mr. Gustavo Tapia, RM CMC, Metallurgical and Process Consultant, GT Metallurgy
  • Mr. Nicolás Fuster, RM CMC, MAusIMM, Geologist

The full Technical Report is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and on the Corporation's website at https://www.serabigold.com/

About Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to double production in the coming years with the construction of the Coringa Gold project. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Assay Results
Assay results reported within this release include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not yet been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognized standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory.

Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe'', ‘‘could'', "should" ‘‘envisage'', ‘‘estimate'', ‘‘intend'', ‘‘may'', ‘‘plan'', ‘‘will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

