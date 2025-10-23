Sensus Healthcare to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Hold Business Update Conference Call on November 6

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces the company will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Management will hold a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review the results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link to receive a unique dial-in number to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0676 (International). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link or in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com .

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until December 6 th by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, enter the replay code 5165150. An archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sensus HealthcareSRTSNASDAQ:SRTSLife Science Investing
SRTS
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo Bristol Myers Squibb... Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional excellent drilling results from the Galvani claims, which the Company recently acquired (see Sept. 12, 2022, press release) following a thorough due diligence review. The Galvani claims, as well as its... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre