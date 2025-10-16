Seer to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Seer to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer's website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Seer

SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. SEER's Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but SEER's robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others do not. SEER's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about SEER's differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit www.seer.bio .

Media Contact:
Consort Partners
pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio


