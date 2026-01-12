Secretary of War Visits Lockheed Martin F-35 Production Facility

Secretary of War Visits Lockheed Martin F-35 Production Facility

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) welcomed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to the Fort Worth, Texas, F-35 Lightning II production facility today. The visit was part of the secretary's Arsenal of Freedom industry tour and underscored Lockheed Martin's role in accelerating acquisition transformation and delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter.

During the tour, Hegseth toured the F-35 assembly line, met with Lockheed Martin leaders and addressed more than 600 of the 19,000 Fort Worth employees.

"I'm looking out into an incredible audience of Americans here who are committed to an incredible company that's building incredible platforms," Hegseth said. "Thank you for accepting and grasping the challenge of President Trump as well as our department. Thank you all so much for what you do, for why you're doing it. We are shoulder to shoulder with you because we can't deter the next conflict without the skills and capabilities you have."

Over 1,900 suppliers across the United States, more than half of which are small businesses, contribute to the F-35 supply chain. Propelled by the strength of American manufacturing, annual F-35 production is running at a pace five times faster than any other allied fighter currently in production, underscoring the program's scale and maturity.

"The F-35 is the most advanced multi-mission fighter jet in the world as clearly shown in many recent and successful military engagements around the world. Our U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine F-35 pilots, along with those of our allies, ensure air superiority when they take to the skies, and are critical contributors to President Trump's strategy of peace through strength," said Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.

"It was an honor to host Secretary of War Hegseth during his visit to our F-35 production operation in Fort Worth, Texas, and introduce him to members of our amazing workforce who in 2025 delivered a record number of 191 fighter jets. Every one of our 19,000 employees at the Fort Worth plant, and many more at our own and our suppliers' factories around the country, are totally dedicated to building these jets faster and more efficiently. It was great to hear their dedication and excitement in speaking to Secretary Hegseth about their work during our visit."

Beyond aircraft production, the company announced a landmark framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War last week to rapidly accelerate the production and delivery of PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors – the first example of the Acquisition Transformation Strategy being put into action.

About the F-35
More than 1,290 F-35s are currently operational around the globe, and the fleet surpassed 1 million flight hours in 2025. The combat proven F-35 operates from 50 bases worldwide, including 11 nations operating on home soil. As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance for decades to come.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secretary-of-war-visits-lockheed-martin-f-35-production-facility-302659030.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lockheed MartinLMTNYSE:LMTTech Investing
LMT
The Conversation (0)
Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Completed concept studies for expansion of South Carolina and Nevada hubs, increasing total HyProMag USA magnet and alloy production from 1,552 metric tons NdFeB to 4,656 metric tons NdFeB per annum, supporting scalable U.S. manufacturing strategy and reinforcing momentum towards a planned U.S.... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has issued on November 7th, 2025, the Mining Permit # 743, for the area 870.0111989, granted under the lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release on September 12, 2025, it has closed the acquisition with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone,... Keep Reading...
Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New CarbonDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces changes to its Board of Directors. Chair Dan Hancock, appointed to the Board in July 2017, retired from the Board,... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 31, 2025, following its prior press release dated December 19, 2025.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Related News

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?