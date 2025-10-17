Search Minerals Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Search Minerals Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY,OTC:SHCMD) ("Search Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Macintosh, B.Comm, MBA, CPA, CGA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Macintosh is a results-driven professional with over 25 years of comprehensive finance experience. He has a strong commitment to professional integrity, shareholder wealth preservation, and the alignment of finance strategies with overall business objectives. Most recently, he served as CFO & Corporate Secretary for STLLR Gold Inc., a Canadian gold development company with significant projects in Ontario and the Northwest Territories. In this role, he provided the strategic leadership for accounting and finance operations, established robust policies and controls, while supporting the company's continued growth and exploration efforts.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Macintosh stated, "I'm excited to join Search Minerals at such a pivotal stage of growth. The Deep Fox and Foxtrot Projects are key assets in strengthening Canada's critical minerals supply chain. As CFO, my focus will be on supporting the company's financial strategy and ensuring the capital discipline needed to drive long-term shareholder value."

Joseph Lanzon, CEO and Director commented, "The Board is delighted to welcome Jason to our executive team. His appointment strengthens our leadership capacity, reinforcing a prudent approach to fiscal discipline and the generation of long-term value for shareholders and our community and Indigenous partners. Jason's financial and corporate experience will greatly benefit the company as it advances the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Critical Rare Earth Elements projects to development."

For further information about Search Minerals, please contact:

Joseph Lanzon
CEO and Director
Telephone: 613-796-5957
Email: joseph.lanzon@searchminerals.ca

About Search Minerals

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE) as well as transition metals Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The Company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 kilometre long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador.

Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Search MineralsTSXV:SMYRare Earth Investing
SMY:CA
