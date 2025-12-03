Search Minerals Announces Shares-for-Debt Transaction

Search Minerals Announces Shares-for-Debt Transaction

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) ("Search Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction with LeadFX Inc. to settle an aggregate of $404,053.73 of outstanding indebtedness (the "Debt") through the issuance of 808,107 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share (the "Shares-for-Debt Transaction"). The Company had previously announced that it would convert the debt into a fixed term unsecured convertible loan by LeadFX to the Company but it has now been determined to complete the Shares for Debt Transaction to eliminate the debt instead.

The Shares-for-Debt Transaction is being undertaken by the Company in order to preserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. The Shares issued pursuant to the Shares-for-Debt Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

Insider Participation

LeadFX Inc. is a related party of the Company. Accordingly, the issuance of Shares to LeadFX Inc. constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirement under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirement under section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Shares to be issued to the related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

No new control person will be created as a result of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction.

TSXV Approval

Completion of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

For further information about Search Minerals, please contact:

Joseph Lanzon
CEO and Director
Telephone: 613-796-5957
Email: joseph.lanzon@searchminerals.ca

About Search Minerals

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE) as well as transition metals Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The Company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 kilometre long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador.

Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276778

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Search MineralsTSXV:SMYRare Earth Investing
SMY:CA
The Conversation (0)
Search Minerals

Search Minerals

Advanced Rare Earth Elements District in North America

Advanced Rare Earth Elements District in North America Keep Reading...
Hand holding a 3D map of China, colored in red with yellow stars.

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

China has reportedly issued the first batch of streamlined rare earth export permits to several magnet makers since its implementation of a new rare earth licensing regime following the recent Trump–Xi summit.According to a Reuters exclusive, the source said at least three major producers... Keep Reading...
New Frontier Minerals (ASX: NFM)

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to advise that it has received ﬁrm commitments to subscribe for A$2,250,000 (before costs) through a placement of 107,142,857 shares ("New Share") to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.021 per share... Keep Reading...
Chains with Chinese and American flags breaking apart, symbolizing division.

China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight

For years, rare earths have been discussed mostly in times of crisis — a supply scare here, a geopolitical flare there. This year, the strategic minerals are again taking center stage as China reasserts control over the sector.The latest round of rare earths policy shifts has put new attention... Keep Reading...
Saudi Arabian flag waving against a blue sky.

MP Materials, US Department of Defense Strike Saudi Rare Earths Refinery Deal

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and the US Department of Defense have entered into a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Maaden to build a rare earths refinery in the Kingdom, marking the first major project under a new US-Saudi critical minerals cooperation framework signed in Washington this week.The... Keep Reading...
Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Appointment of U.S. Broker and Financial Advisor

Harena Rare Earths Plc (LSE: HREE), the rare earths company focused on the Ampasindava ionic clay rare earth project in Madagascar (the "Ampasindava Project"), is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture... Keep Reading...
Hand holding holographic rare earths periodic symbol icons.

Australia's Gina Rinehart Now Top MP Materials Shareholder

Gina Rinehart, owner and CEO of private Australian mining company Hancock Prospecting, has become the largest shareholder of rare earths company MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Rinehart's stake in MP, which she owns via Hancock, now stands at 8.4 percent. According to Bloomberg, Hancock added 1 million... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Gold Investing

Sankamap Metals: Unlocking New Copper and Gold Discoveries in the prolific Ring of Fire

Battery Metals Investing

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

base metals investing

Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy