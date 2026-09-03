SEALSQ Announces wolfTPM Support for Its Post-Quantum TPM Technology

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Integration demonstrates perfect interoperability of QVaultTPM with TPM 2.0 standard and with widespread components like wolfTPM that follow this standard.
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and wolfSSL Inc., a recognized leader in embedded cryptography, today announced wolfTPM support for the SEALSQ QVault TPM.
Market First
The SEALSQ QVault TPM is on track to be the first shipping TPM 2.0 device on the market to implement in silicon the post-quantum algorithms introduced in the Trusted Computing Group's latest TPM 2.0 v1.85 specification. wolfTPM gives developers a direct path to use QVault's ML-DSA and ML-KEM capabilities in embedded applications.
Perfect Interoperability and Scalability
This integration demonstrates the perfect interoperability of QVaultTPM with the TPM 2.0 standard and with widespread components like wolfTPM that follow this standard, thereby facilitating the market launch and scalability of QVaultTPM based quantum resistant solutions to protect connected devices.
"QVault implements post-quantum algorithms directly in TPM hardware, while wolfTPM provides the embedded software support needed to use them," said Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO at SEALSQ. "Together, SEALSQ and wolfSSL are bringing hardware-based post-quantum security closer to deployment and scale."
Bringing Post-Quantum TPM Support to Embedded Development
The integration adds dedicated SEALSQ QVault support to wolfTPM, including manufacturer detection and device-specific SPI configuration. For development and testing, the integration includes a new pqc_ctrl tool. Developers can examine supported algorithms, run self-tests, generate random data, work with PCRs, and test the supported ML-DSA, Hash-ML-DSA, and ML-KEM parameter sets from one interface.
Tested on QVault Hardware
The integration was tested on physical SEALSQ QVault TPM hardware and in wolfSSL's firmware TPM environment. It passed all wolfSSL PQC testing, using the same tests developed for the wolfTPM Firmware TPM PQC v1.85 release.
Testing included ML-DSA signing and verification and ML-KEM encapsulation and decapsulation at all key strengths.
"Post-quantum algorithms only solve half the problem. If an attacker can extract the private key from the device, the strength or type of the algorithm is irrelevant," said Todd Ouska, CTO and co-founder of wolfSSL. "Running ML-DSA and ML-KEM inside the SEALSQ QVault TPM means the private keys are generated and used in hardware and never leave the TPM boundary. wolfTPM is how developers leverage those operations from their application."
The integration includes QVault build instructions, post-quantum examples, hardware benchmarks, and the new pqc_ctrl tool. It is available on https://github.com/wolfSSL/wolfTPM/pull/570#issuecomment-5287784621
About wolfSSL:
wolfSSL delivers high-performance, lightweight security solutions focused on speed, size, portability, and standards compliance. Our TLS products and wolfCrypt cryptography library power secure designs across industries like government, automotive, and avionics. Our wolfBoot secure bootloader ensures the integrity of firmware updates, adding another layer of protection. For government clients, wolfSSL excels with FIPS 140-3 certification, making us the trusted choice for securing sensitive systems and winning contracts. In avionics, we support RTCA DO-178C Level A certification, and in automotive, our solutions comply with MISRA-C standards. We fully support the latest TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 protocols. Our simplified API and OpenSSL compatibility layer are backed by the robust wolfCrypt library. As an open-source company, we offer transparency, allowing customers to look under the hood. Additionally, our Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions align with CNSA 2.0 standards to protect against quantum threats. With a response time under 36 hours for vulnerability fixes and 24/7 commercial support, wolfSSL provides the most rigorously tested cryptography on the market. For more information, visit https://wolfssl.com
About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.
SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.
For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.
SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com
|SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lena.cati@theequitygroup.com