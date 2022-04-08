ScreenPro Security Inc. is pleased to report that further to the press release on April 4, 2022, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have further increased their positions in the Company by purchasing additional shares in open-market transactions between April 5, 2022, and April 6, 2022, for an additional 1,680,000. Details of the purchase is as follows:Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased ...

SCRN:CC