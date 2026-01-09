ScottsMiracle-Gro: Natural Grass Offers a Playing Surface That Better Protects Bones and Joints - Part Nine of The Environmental Benefits of Turfgrass

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Playing sports on grass is undeniably special, from the thrill of a perfectly timed dive to the joy of scoring a goal. But natural grass offers even more: a safer playing surface that better protects our bones and joints.

Welcome to part nine of our 10-part series about the environmental benefits of turfgrass, where we talk about the ways that lawns provide valuable protection while we play.

Benefit #9: Providing safer playing surfaces

Natural turfgrass offers a significantly softer and more shock-absorbent surface for recreational activities and sports compared to artificial turf. The NFL Players Association has recognized the lower incidence and severity of injuries on natural grass, advocating for the conversion of artificial practice and game fields.

As always, a dense, healthy root system is the foundation for the safest play area. To build a lawn that's safe to play on, always mow high, fertilize appropriately and water deeply but infrequently.

