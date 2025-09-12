Scottie Announces Closing of The Third and Final Tranche of Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Financing

Scottie Announces Closing of The Third and Final Tranche of Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Financing

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT,OTC:SCTSF) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (the "Third Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 3,417,660 charitable flow-through shares of the Company ("Charity FT Shares") at a price of $1.23 per Charity FT Share for gross proceeds of $4,203,721.80. The Company previously closed the first tranche of the Offering on August 11, 2025, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,386,363.86 through the sale of 6,818,182 Charity FT Shares, and the second tranche of the Offering on August 15, 2025, for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,300,620.40 through the sale of 3,750,705 non-flow through common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). To date, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $15,890,706.10 through the sale of 10,235,842 Charity FT Shares and 3,750,705 Common Shares.

Each Charity FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

The gross proceeds from the Third Tranche will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia. Qualifying Expenditures with respect to the Charity FT Shares with also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers for the Charity FT Shares effective on or before December 31, 2025.

In connection with the Third Tranche, the Company paid cash commissions of $172,651.78 to certain finders and issued 159,825 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.88 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In total, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions of $283,135.78 and issued an aggregate of 261,975 Finder's Warrants under the Offering.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued in the Third Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on January 13, 2026, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of producing a high-margin DSO product.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Additional Information:

Brad Rourke
CEO
+1 250 877 9902
brad@scottieresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Third Tranche; the timing and receipt of all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and discussion of future plans, projects, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue with its stated business objectives and obtain required approvals; the Company's ability to obtain all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Third Tranche. Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: risks associated with the business of the Company; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to closing of the Offering; the failure of the Company to obtain all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266190

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Scottie ResourcesTSXV:SCOTGold Investing
SCOT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Scottie Resources

Scottie Resources

Overview

The process of discovering, developing and mining gold can be costly when exploring in areas with unproven gold deposits. For many junior mining companies, success is directly tied to their ability to rapidly discover and mine gold. That’s why one of the most reliable and cost-effective strategies involves tapping into proven gold mining regions to drive even more value out of historical deposits and nearby areas.

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8,OTCQB: SCTSF) is an exploration company that is focused on the acquisition and evaluation of gold and silver properties located within British Columbia’s world-class Golden Triangle, a 500 kilometer belt of mineralization in which over 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper have already been discovered, and there’s likely much more left to find.

Keep reading...Show less

Strategic Exploration of BC’s World-Class Golden Triangle

SCOTTIE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SCOTTIE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scottie Resources Announces $6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Common Shares

Scottie Resources Announces $6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of: (i) 16,670,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " FT Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $5,001,000 ; and (ii) 4,762,000 common shares of the Company (the " HD Shares ") at a price of $0.21 per HD Share (the " HD Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $1,000,020 for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6 million (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 720 METRES AND 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 34.6 G/T GOLD OVER 11.86 METRES

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 720 METRES AND 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 34.6 G/T GOLD OVER 11.86 METRES

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Contact Zone extending the strike length of the mineralizing structure to more than 720 metres, which remains open in all directions. The drilling to date, including recent high-grade intersections, notably 34.6 gt gold over 11.86 metres and 4.43 gt gold over 10.30 metres, indicates that the contact zone is developing into a significant gold zone with size and grade potential, as well as clear vectors to continue its expansion. Blueberry Contact Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8), is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target where multiple holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization on its targeting of additional ore shoots around the past-producing mine. Strong intercepts, including 9.0 gt over 7.39 metres illustrate the expansion potential of near mine mineralization. The high-grade mine operated in the early 1980's with a cut-off grade of 10 gt gold, leaving substantial upside for additional expansion. The Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources Premier Mill, and 35 north of the town of Stewart, BC .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY ZONE TO 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 15.3 G/T GOLD OVER 13.49 METRES

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY ZONE TO 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 15.3 G/T GOLD OVER 13.49 METRES

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF), (FSE:SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 15.3 gt gold over 13.49 metres and 18.7 gt gold over 3.17 metres. The location of these holes extends the high-grade gold mineralization to a depth of 225 metres where it remains open in all directions. The Blueberry Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

"With just over 6,500 metres of drilling over the past two years we've taken our 2019 discovery hole at the Blueberry Zone to a road accessible, high-grade gold target that now exceeds 650 metres in strike and 225 metres depth." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "These latest results are very encouraging as they indicate that not only does the system continue deeper – there is potential that the thickness of the zone actually increases. Blueberry will be the primary focus of our planned 15,000 metre 2022 drill program where we will continue to drill to extend the zone in all directions as well as infill untested areas in the structure."

Table 1: Selected new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill Hole


From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

SR21-126


101.30

102.30

1.00

5.98

7.00

and

119.40

120.40

1.00

2.91

4.00

and

128.30

131.47

3.17

18.7

12.9

SR21-127


41.00

41.52

0.52

2.88

15.0

and

77.20

78.91

1.71

21.5

8.00

SR21-128


167.20

168.09

0.89

16.9

4.00

and

207.85

214.46

6.61

2.44

0.44

SR21-138


288.86

302.35

13.49

15.3

9.10

including

289.86

294.00

4.14

36.2

16.4

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

The expansionary drilling of the Blueberry Zone during 2021 focused on testing the andesite-siltstone contact with shallow holes where there was strong geological control. The significant step outs (>200 metres) intersected strong gold mineralization associated with the contact, as well as strong chlorite-sericite alteration. While typically rare at both the Scottie Gold Mine and the Blueberry Vein, visible gold was present in multiple holes from the testing of the northern extension of the contact-controlled Blueberry Zone.

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 was designed to expand its strike length and depth. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m . The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 ( August 10, 2021 ). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC . The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford . A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford , Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine , as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.


Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottie-resources-extends-blueberry-zone-to-225-metres-depth-with-intercept-of-15-3-gt-gold-over-13-49-metres-301477217.html

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with rising graph overlay and text "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Hamak Gold

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.

The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market display with "Mergers and Acquisitions" in green and white text.

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Ontario for up to US$1.09 billion, transferring one of Canada’s most storied gold operations to a new owner and continuing Barrick’s shift away from non-core assets.

The company announced on Thursday (September 11) that Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H,LSE:ORUG), which will be renamed Hemlo Mining (HMC), will acquire the mine under terms that include US$875 million in cash, US$50 million in HMC shares, and as much as US$165 million in contingent payments tied to future gold prices and production.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said that the sale is part of the company’s ongoing capital allocation approach, noting that proceeds will help bolster the company’s balance sheet and fund returns to shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

×