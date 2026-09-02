Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson to Speak at the 27th Annual Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit

Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Thomson, will participate in the 27th Annual Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit on September 9, 2026.

Scotiabank

Mr. Thomson is scheduled to participate from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast will be available on Scotiabank's website on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

About Scotiabank 

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/02/c6524.html

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